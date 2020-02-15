Joe Biden Leads South Carolina by Eight Points, Bernie Sanders Comes in Second, New Poll Says

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the sphere of Democratic presidential applicants in South Carolina with 28 % of most probably citizens giving him their toughen, in keeping with polling information launched Friday by East Carolina University (ECU).

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders took 2d position in the ballot with 20 % whilst billionaire Tom Steyer positioned 3rd with 14 %.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg gained eight % to take fourth position whilst Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar rounded out the highest 5 with 7 %.

While Biden nonetheless holds a considerable lead over his warring parties with 28 % of voter toughen, the numbers display his lead has declined by 9 issues because the final ECU survey, which was once taken earlier than the Iowa caucuses.

Biden claimed 37 % in that earlier ballot whilst Steyer nabbed 2d position with 19 %. Sanders was once in 3rd position with 14 %.

Sanders overtook Steyer in Friday’s ballot effects with an building up of six share issues. This may just imply a powerful contest between Biden and Sanders all through the South Carolina presidential number one which is predicted to happen at the final day of February 2019.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is forward in South Carolina forward of the primaries, in keeping with ballot numbers launched Friday.

Sean Rayford/Getty

Newsweek reached out to the Biden marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Biden, who has spoken about his toughen for the “black community” in the previous, is also reckoning on African American citizens in South Carolina to assist him make a just right appearing in the primaries, one thing Biden has didn’t do in both the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primaries in February.

“I’m part of that Obama coalition,” Biden stated all through the 5th Democratic debate in November 2019. “I come out of the black community, in terms of my support. If you notice, I have more people supporting me in the black community that have announced for me because they know me. They know who I am.”

South Carolina African Americans surveyed in the most recent ECU ballot who’re 55 years outdated and older appear to again Biden, giving him 49 % in their toughen. Younger African Americans have a tendency to skew against Sanders, main the 54 and below workforce with 29 %. Biden got here in 2d with that demographic at 26 %.

After coming in fourth in Iowa and 5th in New Hampshire, Biden informed supporters in South Carolina that the race was once some distance from over.

“We just heard from the first two of the 50 states,” Biden stated Tuesday. “Where I come from that’s the opening bell, not the closing bell.”

“When you hear all these pundits and experts and cable TV talkers talk about the race, tell them, ‘It ain’t over, man. We’re just getting started,'” Biden persevered. “Our votes count too. We’re not going to let anyone take this election away from you.”