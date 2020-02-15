Google Doodle Honors Suffragist Susan B. Anthony’s 200th Birthday

Google’s Doodle commemorated suffragist Susan B. Anthony on her 200th birthday Saturday.

The doodle presentations a portrait of Anthony on a brick wall, whilst a line of various girls wait to vote.

Anthony was once born on February 15, 1820 in Adams, Massachusetts. On November 5, 1872 in Rochester, New York–nearly 50 years prior to girls legally received the proper to vote–Anthony and a bunch of girls defiantly solid a poll for president. It led to her arrest, and an ordeal the next yr.

During the trial, Anthony time and again defied the pass judgement on’s orders to take a seat down and stop talking and delivered a passionate speech protecting her proper to vote.

“[I]n your ordered verdict of guilty, you have trampled under foot every vital principle of our government,” she informed the pass judgement on, in keeping with Ann D. Gordon’s account of Anthony’s trial. “My natural rights, my civil rights, my political rights, my judicial rights, are all alike ignored. Robbed of the fundamental privilege of citizenship, I am degraded from the status of a citizen to that of a subject; and not only myself individually, but all of my sex, are, by your honor’s verdict, doomed to political subjection under this, so-called, form of government.”

Anthony was once due to this fact fined $100 however refused to pay. “I shall never pay a dollar of your unjust penalty,” she mentioned on the time.

President Ulysses S. Grant later pardoned Anthony and the opposite girls who have been arrested in 1872 for vote casting.

Anthony gave up the ghost from middle failure and pneumonia in 1906 at 86-years-old, 14 years prior to the 19th Amendment was once handed giving girls the proper to vote. Anthony’s legacy was once commemorated over 100 years later, when her face was once used on a buck coin in 1979. She was once the primary girl depicted on U.S. forex.

Google accompanied the doodle with a quote from Anthony’s newspaper The Revolution. “Men, their rights, and nothing more; women, their rights, and nothing less,” Anthony wrote.

On Saturday, a number of notable folks said Anthony’s birthday on social media, together with Ken Burns, Billie Jean King and Michael Moore.

This August, the 19th Amendment will flip 100 years outdated. “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex,” the modification states.

Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906), organizer of the primary girls’s temperance affiliation and president of the Woman Suffrage Association from 1892-1900.

