Friday Jackpot is $40 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for Valentines Day 02/14/20 is $40 million, and the drawing will likely be held at 11 p.m. ET this night. There used to be a winner previous this week for the former jackpot of $202 million, and Friday’s recreation reset to the $40 million minimal.

For the newest effects after they occur Friday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to peer in case you hang the successful numbers.

Tonight’s 02/14/20 jackpot is $40 million, with a cash-value choice of $28.1 million. The general jackpot may just building up relying at the selection of tickets bought across the nation previous to the drawing.

The successful numbers on Friday (02/11/20) for the $202 million jackpot have been: 04-06-32-52-64 with a Mega Ball of 06. The Megaplier used to be 2x.

There used to be a unmarried grand prize winner from a price ticket bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing, which had a coins choice of $142 million. In addition, there used to be one price ticket bought in West Virginia that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s 2d prize of $1 million.

There have been 14 tickets that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 0.33 prize. Two of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1 for third-prize winnings of $20,000.

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner used to be Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price ticket bought in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price ticket used to be bought on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from within reach Leander got here ahead to assert that prize, however they needed to stay nameless.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas all over January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for each and every recreation within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is considered one of America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 according to line, and odds of successful with a $2 Mega Millions price ticket are one in 303 million. For additional information on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, consult with its website online.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website online for more info, or to test previous successful numbers.

Friday night time we will be able to put up the Mega Millions 02/14/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots up to now:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL