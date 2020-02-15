‘Fortnite’ PS4 Celebration Cup – Time, Standings & How to Get Pickaxe & Spray Rewards

Fortnite hosts a Celebration Cup match for PS4 avid gamers this weekend, and everybody taking part in on Sony’s flagship console is invited. Below, we recap all you want to know in regards to the match together with its get started time, regulations, prizing, beauty rewards and extra.

When does the Fortnite PS4 Celebration match get started

The get started occasions for every match range by means of area, however here is the total international checklist. The dates for all areas are February 15 and February 16 respectively. There are two days of motion, however the get started occasions for each days are the similar.

NA East: 7-10 p.m. EST.NA West: 5-eight p.m. PSTEurope: 5-eight p.m. GMTOceania: 4-7 p.m. AEDTAsia: 5-eight p.m. JSTMiddle East: 5-eight p.m. ASTBrazil: 6-nine p.m. BRT

Standings & How to watch the PS4 Celebration Cup Tournament

As has been the case right through maximum of this Fortnite Competitive season, Epic does not seem to be doing a lot in regards to livestreaming this tournament because it unfolds. That being mentioned, we now have embedded the authentic Fortnite Twitch channel under simply in case some authentic festivities are deliberate.

In open tournaments like those, infrequently your easiest wager is to use the in-recreation equipment to watch avid gamers who’re on the most sensible of the leaderboard. To do this, be at liberty to use those steps. As of now, this could also be more than likely one of the simplest ways to test the standings too, as Epic does not appear to have an authentic standings web page on the time of newsletter.

Open Fortnite on PS4 and make a selection Battle Royale.In the Competitive tab, make a selection the choice for the PS4 Celebration Cup to view the reside leaderboard.Select the title of the participant you need to observe to watch their movement.

Fortnite PS4 Celebration Cup Rules & Prizing

As a ways as regulations are involved, the Fortnite PS4 Celebration Cup match follows a fundamental aggressive layout. Players will have to have two-issue authentication on their Epic account, be at stage 15 at minimal and be no less than 13 years-previous. Points are awarded as follows:

Victory Royale: 10 Points2d-Fifth: Seven Points6th-15th: Five Points16th-25th: Three PointsEliminations: One Point Each

Day 1 Prizing: Prizes for day one (February 15) come with the beauty rewards pictured under. Here’s the way you get them.

‘Fortnite’ is internet hosting the PS4 Celebration Cup match February 15 and 16. Here are the rewards you’ll get. ‘Fortnite’ is to be had on PS4, Xbpx One, Switch, PC and cellular.

Epic Games

Top 50 %: “Take Cover” sprayTop 25 %: “Wild Accent” pickaxeTop Five %: “Tango” outfit

Day 2 Prizing: Day two (February 16) is when the actual magic occurs, when all areas compete for a portion of a shared $1 million prize pool. Here’s how the investment breaks down.

NA East

First: $2,5002d: $2,0003rd: $1,875Fourth: $1,700Fifth: $1,6006th: $1,500Seventh: $1,4008th: $1,3009th: $1,10010th: $90011th-20th: $80021st-30th: $70031st-40th: $50041st-50th: $40051st-75th: $30076th-100th: $275101st-250th: $250251st-500th: $225501st-1000th: $200

NA West

First: $1,2002d: $9003rd: $715Fourth: $600Fifth: $5506th: $500Seventh: $4508th: $4009th: $37510th: $35011th-20th: $32521st-30th: $30031st-40th: $27541st-50th: $25051st-75th: $23076th-100th: $220101st-250th: $210251st-500th: $200

Europe

First: $3,0002d: $2,3003rd: $2,000Fourth: $1,800Fifth: $1,7006th: $1,600Seventh: $1,5008th: $1,4009th: $1,20010th: $1,10011th-20th: $90021st-30th: $80031st-40th: $70041st-50th: $60051st-75th: $50076th-100th:: $400101st-250th: $350251st-500th: $250501st-1000th: $2251001st-1500th: $200

For the sake of brevity we now have handiest integrated the prizing main points for North America and Europe, however you’ll take a look at the total checklist of area prizing right here. That’s all you want to learn about Fortnite’s PS4 Celebration Cup going down this weekend.

What are your ideas in this Fortnite PS4 match? Will you be taking part in to get the unfastened cosmetics? Tell us within the feedback phase!