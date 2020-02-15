Former Texas Pastor Shoots Wife and Son Dead, Takes Own Life

A former Texas pastor shot and killed his spouse and 11-year-old son ahead of assaulting his daughter and taking his personal lifestyles, in line with police.

Richard Logan, 53, shot and killed his spouse Diana Lynn Logan, 48, and their son Aaron Logan at their house on Evening Light Drive in the neighborhood of Greatwood, the police division of the town of Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, mentioned in a observation on Thursday. Logan then drove to San Marcos, Guadalupe County, round 160 miles away, the place he bodily assaulted his daughter Ambrielle Logan ahead of finishing his lifestyles. The attack was once no longer reported to police. A handgun discovered at the scene in San Marcos is regarded as the similar used to kill Diana Logan and Aaron Logan.

According to ABC 13 Eyewitness News, the couple and their son have been final observed on February eight at River Pointe Church in Richmond. Aaron Logan didn’t attend faculty on Monday. The former pastor is assumed to have taken his lifestyles at a while between the night time of Monday, February 10, and eight a.m. Tuesday, February 11.

The circle of relatives have been revered participants in their neighborhood, ABC associate KTRK reported. A GoFundMe web page has been arrange on behalf of Ambrielle Logan, and has thus far raised over $56,000 because it was once arrange two days in the past.

Sugar Land Police Department has introduced an investigation, and is treating the incident as a murder-suicide. Police to begin with seen the incident as a double murder, after discovering Richard Logan useless in Guadalupe County “from what appeared to be a suicide.”

Police many times attempted and did not touch his spouse, main officials to invite a circle of relatives member to touch a neighbor, who supplied get admission to to the home the place the 3 lived. Inside, they came upon Diana and Aaron Logan had died of gunshot wounds.

A Fort Bend County scientific examiner instructed CBS-affiliate KHOU11 Richard Logan shot his spouse more than one occasions and their son as soon as.

Sugar Land police spokesman Doug Adolph instructed CBS-affiliate DFW.com Richard Logan then attempted to strangle his daughter in San Marcos, the place she is going to university.

Adolph mentioned: “We’re not sure why he disengaged and left.” The ex-pastor was once discovered useless on the consulting corporate TAS Environmental Service, south of San Marcos. It is unclear if he was once connected to the trade, and what his cause was once.

Pastor Patrick Kelley of River Pointe Church instructed a information convention on Wednesday: “I believe I proportion with everyone who knew the Logans an actual sense of outrage that this was once so unpredictable.

Kelley instructed newshounds, in line with Click Houston, he knew the circle of relatives for 15 years: “We knew the Logans very, rather well. And one thing like this, their loss of life, as tragic as it’s, is one thing you can not are expecting or foresee.”

Richard Logan become a pastor at River Pointe Church in 2009, ahead of leaving to discovered Attack Poverty in 2011. The non-profit was once set as much as “assault poverty of their lifestyles and neighborhood,” in line with its site.

Attack Poverty mentioned in a observation on its site: “The Attack Poverty circle of relatives is in surprise to be informed of the tragedy involving our Chief Executive Officer, Richard Logan and his circle of relatives. We are cooperating with investigators and ready for more info as we attempt to procedure this loss with our group of workers, volunteers and neighborhood. Please stay the Attack Poverty group of workers and all concerned to your prayers.”

Dean King, govt pastor of River Pointe Church, instructed Click2Houston: “While we nonetheless have no idea many main points, we’re so unhappy and stunned to be informed of the tragedy involving the Logan circle of relatives. We ask that everybody pray for the circle of relatives and pals who’re struggling all through this time. We are these days in search of tactics to toughen and assist our neighborhood procedure this tragedy.”

Aaron Logan was once a fifth-grader at Campbell Elementary faculty. Lamar Consolidated Independent School District wrote to oldsters on Tuesday announcing it was once saddened by way of his loss of life.

“The Campbell Elementary management is doing the entirety we will to offer convenience and help to our scholars on this time of grief,” it mentioned.

Keith Gremillion, who went to a vigil held for the circle of relatives on Wednesday, instructed Click2Houston: “Everybody’s middle is damaged principally.”

Christine Meeker, who additionally went to the vigil, mentioned: “I believe the cuddling and the crying and the loving is all a part of it what we needed to have. We needed to know that we are all right here for every different.”

A memorial provider is because of be hung on Monday, February 17, at 2 p.m. at River Pointe Church in at 21000 Southwest Freeway, in Richmond, Texas, in line with Attack Poverty.

