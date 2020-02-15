Former National Security Director John Negroponte’s Daughter Sophia Charged With Maryland Murder

The daughter of 1 the rustic’s highest-ranking former diplomats has been charged with fatally stabbing an acquaintance within the neck throughout a late-night argument.

Sophia Negroponte allegedly killed Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, within an condo in Rockville, Maryland simply prior to middle of the night Thursday, the Montgomery County Department of Police mentioned.

The 27-year-old is the daughter of former director of nationwide intelligence John Negroponte, the Washington Post reported.

Police mentioned Negroponte and Rasmussen had gotten right into a war of words when she attacked him. She allegedly retrieved the knife from a kitchen drawer, unsheathed it, and lunged at Rasmussen. She then allegedly got rid of the knife and pleaded with him to not die after the reality.

The stabbing befell past due Thursday after the 2 have been ingesting and looking at tv in combination, in keeping with the Post. A 3rd buddy who have been with them referred to as 911 and mentioned the 2 have been arguing right through the night, at one level even wrestling at the flooring.

Negroponte said in an interview with police that their buddy had no longer stabbed Rasmussen and that she and the sufferer had an altercation, in keeping with the Post, regardless that she informed government she didn’t take into accout stabbing him.

President George W. Bush appointed John Negroponte director of nationwide intelligence in 2005. He was once the primary to carry the submit. He and his spouse Diana followed 5 youngsters from Honduras whilst stationed there within the 1980s.

After Sophia’s arrest Thursday, Diana Negroponte informed the Post, “We love her deeply.”