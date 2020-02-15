Former Celebrity Psychiatrist Keith Ablow Has Office Raided by DEA

Former famous person psychiatrist and TV character Keith Ablow’s administrative center was once raided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency on Thursday, on the other hand, he was once no longer arrested nor charged with a criminal offense.

The DEA raid began at roughly 7 a.m. at Ablow’s administrative center in Newburyport, Massachusetts, and remained there till 1 p.m. Agents got rid of bureaucracy and computer systems, in keeping with The Newburyport Daily News. The DEA has no longer printed what brokers have been searching for, however informed the paper it was once a court-authorized federal seek warrant as a part of an ongoing investigation.

“All of a sudden there were probably seven or eight DEA and police in their jackets coming out with many different sizes of boxes that were all had evidence on them and were taped up,” a witness who didn’t wish to be known informed Boston’s WBZ. “Then they were bringing out a couple of computer screens.”

The Daniel Lynch Pharmacy in the similar the city was once additionally raided, on the other hand the DEA refused to remark to the paper about that raid, or say if it was once similar.

Ablow, 58, had his Massachusetts scientific license suspended in May 2019, after he have been accused of prescribing medicine to his administrative center group of workers and asking his group of workers to percentage medicine with him, in keeping with the Boston Globe. The state scientific board mentioned Ablow had prescribed one among his workers—who began as an intern and changed into his govt assistant and administrative center supervisor—Adderall 27 instances. Adderall is a managed substance, which the DEA says has a “high potential for abuse with severe psychological or physical dependence.”

He was once additionally accused of prescribing Adderall and Clonazepam, which could also be a managed drug, to every other worker. He was once in the long run accused of illegally prescribing drugs to 8 of his workers and 5 sufferers. Ablow denies wrongdoing and is interesting the verdict; a listening to is scheduled for April 7.

Ablow has additionally been accused of irrelevant sexual relationships with 4 former sufferers in proceedings filed in early 2019. The sufferers accused him of starting up sexual relationships with them and offering them the drug Ketamine to regard their despair. The ladies mentioned Ablow would strike them with a belt, and informed one lady “I own you,” and “You are my slave.” Ablow denied the allegations, and the the fits have been settled out of courtroom.

Ablow was once a contributor to Fox News till 2017 as a part of the “Medical A-Team.” He has argued in choose of “conversion therapy,” which claims as a way to “cure” homosexuality or transgenderism. He has additionally written a lot of books, and testified in high-profile homicide trials as a witness for the protection.