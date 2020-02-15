Facebook cancels conference while IBM pulls out of one due to coronavirus fears





Facebook and IBM are cancelling their tech meetings plans due to fears about coronavirus.

IBM stated Friday that it is going to no longer attend the once a year RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco later this month, mentioning issues about its staff doubtlessly catching the virus that has killed over 1,000 other folks and inflamed over 44,000 other folks globally.

“The well being of IBMers continues to be our number one worry as we observe upcoming occasions and go back and forth relative to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),” an IBM spokesperson informed Fortune in an electronic mail. “As a consequence, we’re cancelling our participation on this yr’s RSA conference happening February 24 – 28 in San Francisco.”

Meanwhile, Facebook stated it’s cancelling its Global Marketing Summit that was once scheduled to happen from March 9 to March 15 in San Francisco, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The newspaper stated that the selling summit would draw in about 5,000 attendees and generate an estimated $11 million for San Francisco’s financial system.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we canceled our Global Marketing Summit due to evolving public health risks related to coronavirus,” a Facebook spokesperson informed the newspaper.

Facebook didn’t in an instant reply to a request for remark from Fortune.

IBM and Facebook’s determination to cancel their upcoming conference plans comes after organizers of this yr’s annual Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona cancelled the development due to issues about coronavirus.

But the wi-fi trade business crew that places at the conference informed Fortune that it could go back subsequent yr.

“We have had overwhelmingly positive support from exhibitors and attendees looking forward to next year,” the GSMA crew spokesperson stated. “We believe in the power of the event in person.”





