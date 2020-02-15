Did Anyone Win the $40 Million Jackpot on Friday (Last) Night?

Those hoping to have celebrated Valentine’s Day with their liked one by means of successful the Mega Millions jackpot had been left disillusioned, as no person controlled to compare all six balls.

The estimated jackpot the draw on Friday was once $40 million, with a money choice of $28.2 million.

The successful numbers for the draw had been 10-32-48-54-55, with the gold Mega Ball being 18. There was once additionally a 5X Megaplier ball in play.

No one was once ready to compare all 5 white balls and the one Mega Ball to win the $40 million jackpot, that means a few of the cash can be added onto the subsequent draw on Tuesday, February 18.

On most sensible of this, there have been no winners of the second-place $1 million prize after no person matched the 5 white balls on their very own.

A complete of 9 other people received $10,000 after matching 4 white numbers and the one Mega Ball, 4 of whom had their winnings multiplied to $50,000 after paying to have the Megaplier ball in play.

The draw for Tuesday’s jackpot now stands at $45 million, with a money choice of $31.7 million.

Mega Millions lottery tickets value $2, with the attracts made each Tuesday and Friday. In order to win the jackpot, price ticket consumers will have to as it should be make a choice 5 white balls numbered 1 thru 70, in addition to one gold Mega Ball numbered 1 thru 25 to compare the draw.

There are 9 other prizes to be received on the Mega Millions, starting from $2 to the multi-million buck jackpot. The prizes starting from $2 to $1 million may also be multiplied relying on the Megaplier ball decided on for the draw.

Mega Millions not too long ago printed that their first jackpot of 2020 was once received by means of somebody who bought their price ticket in New Jersey.

The huge February 11 jackpot of $202 million, with a money choice of $142.6 million, was once bought at a Quick Stop Food Store in Middlesex County.

The successful numbers for the February 11 draw had been: 04-06-32-52-64. The Gold Mega Ball was once 06 and the Megaplier was once X2.

“Congratulations to the winner of this multi-million dollar jackpot,” New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James A Carey, Jr. mentioned.

“We encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and contact Lottery Headquarters at 609-599-5875 to arrange to file a claim for this ‘MEGA’ jackpot prize.”

A person displays his simply bought lottery tickets from the Blue Bird Liquor retailer in Hawthorne, California on October 23, 2018.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty