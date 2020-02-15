Date, Time, How to Watch Online, Participants and Rules Explained

The Skills Challenge once more performs the position of curtain raiser of the second one day of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

First presented in 2003, the development will once more kick off lawsuits on Saturday evening because the NBA’s annual extravaganza returns to Chicago, Illinois, for the primary time since 1988.

Boston Celtics energy ahead Jayson Tatum will glance to turn into the primary participant since Dwyane Wade in 2007 to win the development in back-to-back years.

Tatum is considered one of 5 All-Star alternatives within the eight-man box, at the side of Miami Heat energy ahead Bam Adebayo and his Toronto Raptors counterpart Pascal Siakam, Milwaukee Bucks small ahead Khris Middleton and Indiana Pacers energy ahead Domantas Sabonis.

Brooklyn Nets level guard Spencer Dinwiddie and his Los Angeles Clippers counterpart Patrick Beverley whole the sector at the side of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

A Chicago local, Beverley hopes to reclaim the name he gained in 2015, whilst Gilgeous-Alexander changed any other of the Windy City’s favourite sons, Derrick Rose, who will pass over the development on account of damage.

Adebayo, Middleton, Sabonis, Siakam and Gilgeous-Alexander all make their Skills Challenge debut, whilst Saturday marks Beverley, Dinwiddie and Tatum’s 2d look within the tournament.

Here’s all you want to know forward of the primary tournament of the All-Star Saturday evening.

Jayson Tatum #zero of the Boston Celtics celebrates right through the Taco Bell Skills Challenge as a part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Streeter Lecka/Getty

Skills Challenge contest date and time

The Skills Challenge will get underway at nine p.m. ET on Saturday, February 15 and it is the opening tournament of the All-Star Saturday evening.

Like all different occasions on All-Star Weekend this 12 months, it takes position on the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Skills Challenge protection

The Skills Challenge shall be broadcast continue to exist TNT, with a are living move to be had by way of TNT’s virtual platforms and on-line.

Who are the members?

Bam Adebayo—Miami HeatPatrick Beverley—Los Angeles ClippersSpencer Dinwiddie—Brooklyn NetsShai Gilgeous-Alexander—Oklahoma City ThunderKhris Middleton—Milwaukee BucksDomantas Sabonis—Indiana PacersPascal Siakam—Toronto RaptorsJayson Tatum—Boston Celtics

How does the Skills Challenge paintings?

The Skills Challenge is an obstacle-course pageant, which exams the avid gamers’ dribbling and passing skills, in addition to their agility and three-point capturing.

In the primary spherical, the 8 avid gamers are paired to take each and every different on in head-to-head competitions. Two avid gamers compete on the identical on an identical lessons with the winners of each and every of the 4 warmth transferring onto the following spherical.

An additional two head-to-head heats will resolve the 2 finalists, with the quickest to whole the route named the winner of the development.