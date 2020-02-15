Date, Time, How to Watch Online, Participants and Rules Explained

One of probably the most iconic occasions within the NBA calendar makes its annual look on Saturday, because the Slam Dunk Contest takes heart level on the All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

Los Angeles Lakers heart and former Slam Dunk champion Dwight Howard makes his go back to the development for the primary time since 2009, when he made the final of 3 consecutive appearances.

Howard famously gained the competition together with his “Superman” dunk in 2008, nevertheless it stays to be observed whether or not he will don the cape once more.

Howard will compete in opposition to Orlando Magic energy ahead Aaron Gordon, Miami Heat small ahead Derrick Jones Jr. and Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton.

While the latter makes his first look within the Slam Dunk Contest, each Gordon and Jones Jr. have completed moment within the match earlier than.

Gordon, who returns to the development for the primary time since 2017, completed moment to Zach Lavine in 2016, regardless of securing 3 consecutive very best rankings of 50.

Jones Jr., in the meantime, completed moment in 2017 and might be hoping to present himself the very best birthday provide as he turns 23 on Saturday.

If historical past is the rest to pass by means of, the site of this yr’s Slam Dunk Contest may just make the development much more exciting than standard.

The final time Chicago hosted the All-Star Game, in 1988, Michael Jordan had the easier of Atlanta Hawks’ legend Dominique Wilkins in a Slam Dunk Contest that has long past down in historical past.

Spurred on by means of the Bulls lovers packed throughout the since-demolished Chicago Stadium, Jordan unveiled arguably his maximum iconic dunk as he leaped from the loose -throw line and apparently walked throughout the air earlier than dunking.

The win over Wilkins gave MJ his moment consecutive Slam Dunk Contest name, to which he added the All-Star Game MVP award an afternoon later.

Here’s all you want to know forward of Saturday.

Slam Dunk contest date and time

The AT&T Slam Dunk contest, to give its authentic title, will get underway at nine p.m. ET on Saturday, February 15.

Like all different occasions on All-Star Weekend this yr, it takes position on the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Slam Dunk contest protection

The Slam Dunk contest might be broadcast continue to exist TNT, with a reside circulation to be had by means of TNT’s virtual platforms and on-line.

Who are the individuals?

Dwight Howard makes his go back to the Slam Dunk contest after 11 years. The Los Angeles Lakers heart was once some of the individuals between 2007 and 2009, famously profitable the name together with his “Superman” dunk in 2008.

Whether the Superman gown will make every other look this yr, stays to be observed.

Previous second-place finishers Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat and first-time player Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks entire the sphere.

How does the Slam Dunk contest paintings?

The Slam Dunk Contest unfolds over two rounds. In the primary spherical, each and every participant plays two dunks, with the 2 best possible scorers shifting on to the overall spherical the place they’re going to carry out two extra dunks to resolve the winner.

Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in opposition to the Philadelphia 76ers on the Wells Fargo Center on January 25 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mitchell Leff/Getty