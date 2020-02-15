Date, Time, How to Watch Online and Rules Explained

Joe Harris targets to turn out to be the primary participant in over a decade to win the 3-Point Contest on the NBA All Star Weekend in consecutive years.

The Brooklyn Nets ahead received the competition in his first look final 12 months and must he shield the name in Chicago on Saturday he would turn out to be the primary participant to achieve this since Jason Kapono received the competition in 2007 and 2008.

Harris led the NBA in three-point box function proportion final season and is these days taking pictures 40.five % from past the arc, marking the 0.33 consecutive season he has transformed 40 % of extra of his makes an attempt from three-point territory.

If Harris is to shield his name, he will have to pop out on most sensible of an excessively proficient box, which incorporates Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and his Miami Heat counterpart Duncan Robinson.

The former used to be a few of the 3 finalists final season and has made the third-most three-pointers within the league this season, whilst Robinson ranks 5th in that specific metric and 6th with regards to three-point box function proportion.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine hopes to turn out to be the primary participant to win each the Slam Dunk and the 3-Point Contest.

The Chicago Bulls guard received the Slam Dunk Contest in 2015 and 2016 and has set a career-high for three-pointers made this season.

Atlanta Hawks level guard Trae Young, the NBA’s third-most prolific scorer this season, Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham and Washington Wizards small ahead Davis Bertans all make their debut within the 3-Point Contest.

It took Young—who used to be additionally named as a starter for the All-Star Game—simply 46 video games this season to fit the choice of three-pointers he made in 81 appearances final 12 months.

Graham, in the meantime, ranks fourth within the league in three-pointers made and Bertans is taking pictures 42.nine % from past the arc this 12 months.

Portland Trail Blazers megastar Damian Lillard used to be additionally scheduled to compete however will pass over out the All-Star Weekend after struggling a proper groin 2nd in the second one part of Portland’s 111-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Here’s all you wish to have to know forward of Saturday.

3-Point Contest date and time

The MTN DEW 3-Point Contest, to give its correct identify, will get underway at eight p.m. ET on Saturday, February 15.

Like all different occasions on All-Star Weekend this 12 months, it takes position on the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

3-Point Contest protection

The 3-Point Contest will probably be broadcast live to tell the tale TNT, with a reside circulation to be had by means of TNT’s virtual platforms and on-line.

Who are the contributors?

Brooklyn Nets small ahead and protecting champion Joe Harris headlines the sphere, at the side of Atlanta Hawks level guard Trae Young.

Chicago Bulls level guard Zach LaVine, Washington Wizards small ahead Davis Bertans, Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham also are a few of the contributors as are Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and his Miami Heat counterpart Duncan Robinson.

How does the 3-Point Contest paintings?

The 3-Point Contest takes position over two rounds. The 3 gamers with the very best ratings development to the second one spherical, the place whoever has the very best ranking wins.

As standard, the competition will function 5 major taking pictures places, with 4 racks containing 5 balls every—the primary 4 value one level, plus a multicolored “money” ball value two issues—in addition to a distinct “all money ball” rack.

This 12 months marks the creation of a brand new gimmick within the contest, with the addition of 2 shot zones located equidistant between the standard racks on the most sensible of the 3-point arc and the adjoining “wing” rack.

Each of the 2 racks is situated six ft in the back of the arc and holds one particular inexperienced ball, with every shot made value 3 issues.

As a consequence, the choice of balls has higher from 25 to 27 and a spherical will final 70 seconds as adversarial to 60.

Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets takes a shot throughout the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest as a part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Streeter Lecka/Getty