Country Singer Daniel Lee Martin Found Dead Ahead of Child Abuse Trial

Country singer Daniel Lee Martin, who used to be because of stand trial for kid intercourse abuse, has died in what seems to be a suicide, in keeping with police.

Members of a SWAT staff found out Martin’s frame at a belongings on Little Road and Pennant Court, the Tampa Bay Times reported mentioning Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s place of business informed People officials arrived at his house in Pasco County on Friday to present him a number of warrants. They discovered his useless frame, after he looked as if it would have shot himself. Police had in the past made a number of makes an attempt to touch the singer, however he failed to reply. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office SWAT staff used to be introduced in as he had in the past made threats to hurt himself and others.

The warrants out of Tennessee integrated 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 3 counts of annoyed sexual battery, two counts of committing an annoyed sexual battery, and one rely of solicitation of a minor to devote rape of a kid.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office data display Martin used to be arrested on January 27 over lewd and lascivious exhibition of a sufferer beneath 16. His bond used to be set at $15,000. He used to be because of seem at a tribulation in March, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

. An arrest record observed by way of the newspaper confirmed that Martin uncovered himself on a sofa, and confirmed pornography to the kid all through an alleged incident on November 1. The kid, who used to be staying at his house on the time, informed her mom, who then contacted police.

A mugshot of Daniel Lee Martin from when he used to be arrested in January.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

In 2018, Martin used to be indicted by way of a grand jury on fees of sexual abuse involving a minor, the Columbia Daily Herald newspaper of Tennessee reported on the time. He used to be charged with 3 counts of soliciting the sexual exploitation of a minor, 3 counts of annoyed sexual battery, 3 counts of soliciting to devote annoyed sexual battery, two counts of indecent publicity and solicitation to devote the rape of a kid.

According to the Tennessean, the crimes have been towards 3 sufferers, together with two women, beneath the age of 13, between May 2014 and January 2018.

Martin used to be recognized for liberating the 2003 album All That I Am, adopted by way of On My Way to You in 2007. He has additionally co-hosted TV presentations together with Brotherhood Outdoors on Sportsman Channel. He and his ex-wife additionally Julie McQueen seemed within the Carbon TV display Til Death Do Us Part.

If you might have ideas of suicide, confidential lend a hand is to be had at no cost on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is to be had 24 hours, on a daily basis.