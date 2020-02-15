Bronx Teen Arrested in Connection to Murder of Barnard College Student

A 14-year-old suspect was once arrested in connection to the homicide of 18-year-old Barnard College scholar Tessa Majors in New York City final December, police introduced on Saturday.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. mentioned at a press convention {that a} grand jury indicted Rashaun Weaver and was once arrested Friday night time in connection to Majors’ dying. It is thought that Weaver carried the homicide weapon, The New York Times reported.

Vance mentioned that Weaver was once charged with two counts of second-degree homicide, one representing intentional homicide, and the opposite a prison for homicide in the case of a theft.

Shea mentioned that Weaver had no earlier fees or arrests. Weaver will probably be attempted as an grownup.

“Sadly, it cannot bring back this young woman, this student, this victim,” Shea mentioned concerning the arrest. “That is something the best, the most impartial investigation simply cannot do. What we can do is say that we are confident that we have the person in custody who stabbed her, and that person will face justice in a court-of-law.”

Citing the defendant’s age, Vance mentioned that particular care will probably be taken whilst prosecuting the suspect. “We’re dealing with a 14-year-old, and what I want to say as the district attorney is we will be very careful to safeguard all the rights that he has as we go forward with this case,” Vance mentioned.

Majors was once murdered on December 11, 2019 close to Morningside Park in Manhattan after 3 youngsters attempted to mug her. After suffering with them, Majors was once stabbed more than one instances. According to Vance, Majors’ ultimate phrases will have been: “Help me. I’m being robbed.”

A 13-year-old suspect was once detained via government the day after the homicide, in accordance to the Times. He isn’t believed to be the one that fatally stabbed Majors and was once later launched.

“We’ve reached a major milestone with this arrest and the filing of the criminal complaint, but we’re not here today, of course, to celebrate that,” Vance mentioned. “The killing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors was a heartbreaking tragedy that brought unimaginable loss to her family and friends. In different ways, it is a tragedy for the Barnard, Morningside Heights, and West Harlem schools and communities.”

This is a growing tale.

New Yorkers sign up for Barnard school scholars for a candlelight vigil for Tessa Majors, a Barnard freshman who was once murdered previous in the week, on December 15, 2019 on the scene of the crime in Morningside Park in Harlem, New York City. On Saturday, a youngster was once arrested for the homicide.

Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty