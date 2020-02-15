Bill Maher Booed for Defending Mike Bloomberg’s Racist Stop-and-Frisk Comments

On Friday night time, Real Time host Bill Maher kicked off his monologue through addressing Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders’ frontrunner standing—kind of.

“Bernie Sanders won Iowa and New Hampshire. He’s also leading in the national polls, which means we have a new frontrunner…Michael Bloomberg? What the fuck?” introduced Maher, including, “Well, Bloomberg must be the frontrunner because liberals are calling him a racist.”

When the target market started booing Maher’s shaggy dog story castigating liberals for calling Bloomberg a racist, he sniped, “Keep booing—that’s how you lost the last election.”

Maher was once addressing the tape of Bloomberg from 2015 that re-emerged this week, by which the previous mayor of New York City admitted—to a crowd of wealthy, white other people in Aspen—that his stop-and-frisk coverage, which was once unconstitutional, ended in hundreds of doubtful marijuana arrests, and ruined many lives, was once about concentrated on “minorities.”

“95 percent of your murders and murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take the description and Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male minorities 15 to 25…That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city in America. And that’s where the real crime is. You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed,” mentioned Bloomberg.

He persisted: “People say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana who are all minorities!’ Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods. Yes, that’s true. Why’d we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you should get the guns out of the kids’ hands is throw them against the wall and frisk them.”

The HBO host in the end returned to the previous Republican, announcing, “Bloomberg does have some blind spots, I’m not going to lie about that. He’s not too good on pot, either.”

When extra boo birds got here out, he persisted, “But hey, I will happily vote for him if he is the winning bidder! Trump loves to mock Bloomberg for being short, but he’s not short on cash. He has got ads everywhere. Have you seen this? They’re on Facebook, they’re on YouTube, they’re on television. I saw one on Pornhub, the title was: ‘Rich Daddy Pays for It.’”

Later on, all the way through the panel portion, Maher touched at the trending Twitter hashtag #BloombergIsARacist, once more positing that it’s a reason the Democrats “will lose” in opposition to Trump once more.

But the strangest section got here when Maher learn the primary a part of Bloomberg’s remark aloud to his target market—“95 percent of your murders and murderers and murder victims fit one M.O…they are male minorities 15 to 25”—earlier than many times asking his panel, “Is that true? I’m just asking if that is true.”

“I think he has real blind spots, this guy, but I don’t think he did it because he thought he was not helping,” mentioned Maher, protecting Bloomberg. “I think he thought he was helping, and I think he pictured—he’s a business guy, and part of this is because the police can’t be trusted with this policy, because they do throw people against the wall instead of doing it the way they should sometimes, not all—OK, but he’s picturing not that person, he’s picturing the storeowner who’s saying, ‘My neighborhood’s a tough neighborhood—can you help me?’”

CNN’s Van Jones, a panelist at the display, then schooled Maher at the matter, firing again with, “You actually left out the thing that I think offended people the most: it’s not some rogue cop who’s out there throwing people against the wall, he said himself the way you do it is you throw these people up against the wall. That’s the quote, and that’s the problem—that this attitude started at the top with him.”

“Did he?” requested Maher, it appears blind to what Bloomberg in truth mentioned.