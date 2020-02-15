Bernie Sanders Promises to Legalize Marijuana Federally by Executive Order, Expunge Records of Those Convicted of Pot Crimes

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont vowed to legalize marijuana nationally and expunge the prison data of the ones convicted for ownership of the drug at a rally close to Dallas, Texas on Friday evening.

Sanders made the remarks whilst talking about prison justice reform throughout the development held on the 5,500 capability Mesquite Arena. The marketing campaign forestall used to be the 3rd of the day for the busy Sanders, the primary two having been held in North Carolina.

“By executive order, I can and will legalize marijuana in every state in this country,” Sanders instructed the group. “We will expunge the records of those arrested for possession of marijuana.”

Sanders promised to “end the so-called war on drugs” to a cheering crowd, whilst additionally tackling different problems comparable to prisons and incarceration.

“It is not acceptable to me that we have more people in jail in America than any other country on earth including China, [with a population] four times our size,” stated Sanders.

“We are going to end private prisons and detention centers,” he added. “Corporations should not be making millions of dollars in profit for locking up fellow Americans.”

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks throughout a marketing campaign match in Durham, North Carolina on February 14, 2020.

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty

The Sanders marketing campaign has begun to focal point on delegate-rich Texas, which gives 228 pledged delegates. At least 1,991 delegates are required to robotically safe the Democratic nomination. The marketing campaign introduced they have been opening 5 new marketing campaign workplaces within the state Wednesday.

Texas citizens will select their pick out for the Democratic nominee on March 3, becoming a member of 13 different states that will likely be preserving primaries or caucuses on Super Tuesday.

The Nevada caucus is the following nominating contest, set for February 22.