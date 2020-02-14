Woman-beating thug arrested after girl, 14, is tortured and killed after having piece of wood shoved inside her
Woman-beating thug arrested after lady, 14, is tortured and killed after having piece of wood shoved inside her

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

A WOMAN-beating thug has been arrested after a 14-year-old lady used to be discovered useless with a piece of wood lodged inside her.

The unnamed youngster sufferer, whose title used to be no longer printed, confirmed indicators of torture and blade accidents when her frame used to be discovered by means of a river within the village of Sincerin in Bolivar, north Colombia.

The suspect following his arrest after the frame of the tortured lady used to be present in northern Colombia

Police colonel Tahir Rivera instructed native media {that a} piece of wood used to be discovered lodged inside the woman’s personal portions.

The unnamed suspect, 35, used to be arrested after his brother-in-law reportedly known as the police.

According to experiences, the suspect requested his relative to accompany him to search out misplaced assets on the web page the place the woman’s frame used to be dumped and then allegedly begged him to not inform the police officers.

When investigators arrived to arrest the suspect he allegedly attempted to escape on a bike sooner than he used to be in the end stuck.

It is unclear if the 35-year-old guy, who has twin Colombia and Venezuelan nationality, knew the sufferer.

Police reported that the suspect had a prior arrest warrant for home violence.

The frame of the sufferer has but to be officially known by means of members of the family.

According to the penal code of Colombia femicide can also be punished with sentences of as much as 41 years in jail.



