What We Learned From the New Promo

Power can have ended, however Starz is continuous the international of the display immediately with Power Book II: Ghost, its first of 4 spin-offs. In mid-February, the community launched the first trailer for the display that in any case published which Power solid contributors will likely be becoming a member of Mary J. Blige and Cliff “Method Man” Smith in the spin-off. The promo additionally gave the first legit information now we have had about the display’s free up date.

When is Power Book II: Ghost popping out on Starz?

The promo confirms a summer time free up date for the display. The sequel was once rumoured to be coming in June 2020, and their upcoming roster of collection would possibly counsel that is proper. Ghost was once showed through govt manufacturer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to be airing in the identical time slot as Power (Sundays at eight p.m. ET), a slot which is occupied through Outlander Season five till May 3.

If Book II is coming in summer time, this turns out to signify that Starz will air some other display in the fit in between Outlander and the Power spin-off. Vida Season Three turns out the in all probability choice as that display has aired on Sundays in May in each and every of its two seasons thus far. If Season Three follows the instance of Vida Season 2, Starz will air two of its 10 episodes each Sunday from May 10 till June 7, with Power Book II: Ghost beginning on June 14.

The “Power Book II: Ghost” trailer published that Michael Rainey Jr. would lead the solid of the sequel

Starz

Who is in the solid of Power Book II: Ghost?

Alongside already showed characters Davis Maclean (Smith) and Monet (Blige), the Power Book II promo published which 3 characters from Power could be main the solid of the spin-off. As hinted in the Power collection finale, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Tasha (Naturi Naughton) will each be again. More unusually, then again, additionally returning is Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), returning to his function in the district legal professional’s place of business after the occasions of the final episode of Power.

Though she does now not seem in the trailer, Entertainment Weekly has additionally showed that LaToya Tonodeo of The Oath can even seem in Ghost as Monet’s daughter Diana.

What will occur in Power Book II: Ghost?

The legit Starz synopsis for the sequel reads: “Power Book II: Ghost will pick up the narrative just days after the Power finale. The sequel then follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.”

Though the promo does now not come with a lot in the means of plot main points, the presence of sure characters does give us some giant trace as to what we will be expecting from the display.

For instance, Tasha remains to be observed in jail, suggesting that the display will proceed to discover the finish of Power, when Tariq killed his father and Tasha went to jail for the crime.

Saxe’s inclusion in the solid could also be telling, even though it’s not recognized whether or not he’s going to proceed to be obsessive about Ghost or whether or not the new collection will see him investigating Monet’s prison empire.

Power Book II: Ghost is coming quickly to Starz.