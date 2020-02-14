Vladimir Putin says gay marriage will NEVER be allowed in Russia as long as he is in charge





RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has stated that gay marriage will no longer be legalised in the rustic as long as he is in charge.

Putin made the feedback whilst talking at a state fee to talk about constitutional reforms on Thursday.

Speaking on the convention, Putin made his perspectives on gay marriage very transparent.

He stated: “A marriage is a union between a man and a woman”

“The idea (traditional marriage) is good and must be supported, as it is.”

Putin additionally denied ever converting his thoughts on same-sex parenting.

He added: “As a long way as ‘mother or father number one’ and ‘mother or father quantity 2’ is going, I’ve already spoken publicly about this and I’ll repeat it once more: as long as I’m president this will no longer occur.

“There will be dad and mum.”

Is homosexuality unlawful in Russia?

Homosexuality was once decriminalised in Russia in 1993, however same-sex marriage stays unlawful.

LGBT rights teams say homophobic assaults have rocketed since president Putin authorized the debatable regulation outlawing the promotion of a ‘gay way of life’ to minors in 2013.

There was once in style outrage final yr when a Russian investigative committee opened a prison case accusing officers of negligence for permitting a gay couple to undertake two kids.

A commentary by way of the investigators stated being raised by way of a gay couple may purpose the youngsters to shape “distorted ideas about family values.”

Despite thriving LGBT communities in towns like Moscow and Saint Petersburg, discrimination is nonetheless commonplace.

Gay supporters attending the World Cup in 2018 had been additionally warned it is bad to carry palms in public in Russia.

In 2017, dozens of gay males had been reportedly detained and tortured in Chechnya, a federal matter of Russia dominated by way of Ramzan Kadyrov.

