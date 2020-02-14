Trump’s New York Shakedown Shows He’ll Never Get Out of the Gutter

And every other barrier has fallen. Now, states can be expecting to be burdened by way of King Donald, and their voters denied rights, in the event that they fail to recognize his absolute energy.

It began when New York handed a regulation giving undocumented immigrants drivers’ licenses, and the Trump management made up our minds that supposed that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was once letting terrorists get on airplanes. So performing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, who used to spend his time down in Virginia being merciless to homosexual other folks, introduced that during the long term, New Yorkers would now not be capable of use Global Entry and TSA Pre-Chek privileges.

This is sort of humorous, inasmuch as it’s going to inconvenience the likes of Rupert Murdoch and Sean Hannity and 1000 different pestilential people of their ilk. Except that it’s now not.