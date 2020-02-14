Trump’s Fascination With Badgers Derailed Key Policy Discussions, Book Claims: ‘Are They Friendly Creatures?’

President Donald Trump used to be thinking about badgers and derailed a number of key briefings and coverage dialogue classes with questions in regards to the small omnivores, in step with a brand new guide detailing behind-the-scenes White House conversations.

“Sinking in the Swap,” a guide by means of Daily Beast newshounds Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng, used to be revealed previous this week. Among its revelations is Trump’s hobby in badgers, which hampered the efforts of then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to thrash out White House coverage within the early days of Trump’s management.

Priebus—who grew up in Wisconsin, nicknamed the “Badger State”—would box the president’s questions whilst making an attempt to talk about “matters of healthcare initiatives, foreign policy, or Republican legislative agenda,” Markay and Suebsaeng wrote in step with excerpts revealed by means of the Guardian.

Trump reportedly requested, “Are they mean to people…Or are they friendly creatures?” The president sought after to understand how the nocturnal animals “work” and whether or not they had a “personality” or have been uninteresting. While Priebus did his easiest to respond to, the president would additionally ask to look footage of the small mammals.

Markay and Suebsaeng wrote that the president used to be additionally advised to give an explanation for “how the critters function and behave, what kind of food they like, and how aggressive or deadly they could be when presented with perceived existential threats.”

The authors described the scene as an “obviously enthralled president would stare at Priebus as the aide struggled for sufficiently placating answers, all the while trying to gently veer the conversation back to whether we were going to do a troop surge in Afghanistan or strip millions of Americans of healthcare coverage.”

The guide describes “the murky underworld” of Trump’s Washington, and says it uncovers “hilarious and frightening dirt on the charlatans, conspiracy theorists, ideologues, and run-of-the-mill con artists who have infected the highest echelons of American political power.”

Markay and Suebsaeng additionally declare that the president used to be fearful of being assassinated, and would time and again ask aides in the event that they have been “sure” that the White House home windows have been bulletproof.

The guide additionally depicts Trump’s frustration with senior staffers, together with one incident from the remaining days of his presidential run, wherein he exploded at deputy marketing campaign supervisor David Bossie for looking to restrict his Twitter utilization.

“Sinking in the Swamp” additionally main points one of the most president’s assaults on his critics, for instance mocking The View co-host Meghan McCain for supposedly getting “fatter” and brushing aside MSNBC anchor Katy Tur as “that b**** with the tranny dad.”

Newsweek has contacted the White House to request remark at the claims made within the guide.