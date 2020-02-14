A British guy’s tweet about looking ahead to about an hour at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam went viral, after he wrote, “This isn’t the Brexit I voted for.”

Absolutely disgusting provider at Schiphol airport. 55 mins we’ve been stood within the immigration queue. This is not the Brexit I voted for. %.twitter.com/QcSne9d4qW

— Colin Browning (@ColinBrowning14) February 13, 2020

Tweeting from Schiphol, Colin Browning shared his frustration ready within the immigration line to go into the rustic. “Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue,” he wrote.

Britain formally left the European Union on January 31, just about 4 years after vote casting at the referendum in June 2016. Britain is lately in a transition duration that can remaining till December 31, the place U.Okay. electorate can nonetheless use European customs.

Many folks replied to Browning’s tweet to show that this was once one thing that Brexit supporters will have to have expected. “Actually yes, this is exactly what you voted for,” one Twitter person replied. “It’s called freedom of movement for a reason, and you voted to end that. After all you knew what you were voting for.”

Comedy creator James Felton mocked the tweet. “I didn’t think leaving the EU would mean we’d be out of the EU,” he wrote. In every other tweet, Felton referred to as Browning’s tweet a “classic in the ‘people who wanted out of the EU losing their s**t about the consequences of leaving the EU’ genre.”

I did not assume leaving the EU would imply we would be out of the EU that is bullshit

— James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 14, 2020

Norwegian journalist Morten Overbye identified the irony of Browning’s tweet, as Brexit supporters voted in opposition to loose motion and at the moment are surprised that they can’t transfer as freely. Another requested what Browning anticipated would occur by means of vote casting for Brexit. “People voted leave with no thought for the consequences of their actions,” she wrote.

Exactly what did you assume would occur – that third international, nonentity Torydom citizens would get particular remedy – folks voted go away and not using a idea for the results in their movements – lifestyles made worse.

— Carole Hawkins (@hawkins_carole) February 14, 2020

Another Twitter person famous that as a result of Amsterdam isn’t a part of the U.Okay., it comes to a decision the right way to govern folks entering the Netherlands. “It’s called sovereignty,” he tweeted. “You may have heard of it.” Another likened the EU to being a member of a membership: Once left, “you can’t expect the same benefits.”

Was the vote within the Netherlands? They can do what they prefer to 3rd nation nationals. Its referred to as sovereignty. You can have heard of it.

— Chris Smith #FBPEð¶ (@ledredman) February 14, 2020

This is what not being a member of the membership method. You voted to depart, you’ll be able to’t be expecting the similar advantages.

— Unicorn Stopper ðª ð´ó §ó ¢ó ³ó £ó ´ó ¿ ðªðº ðð¯ (@LenoreSimson) February 14, 2020

One particular person joked in regards to the transition duration and the way Browning was once within the fallacious queue, asking whether or not Twitter will have to inform him that he does not to attend within the immigration line and will use EU customs till December. “Or, shall we let him carry on with his wait to think things over?” he tweeted. Another referenced the tip of the transition duration in 2021. “Just wait til the end of the year,” she wrote. “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”

Anyone wanna inform him in regards to the transition duration – that he lately have the rights as different EU electorate – and is within the fallacious queue? Or, we could let him raise on together with his wait to assume issues over?

— Robert Usher (@RobertJUsher) February 14, 2020

Browning’s tweet has over 17,000 replies and has been retweeted just about 4,000 instances and preferred by means of over 10,000 folks, as of 9:52 a.m. ET.

Boris Johnson outlines his executive’s negotiating stance with the EU after Brexit, all through a speech on the Old Naval College in Greenwich on February three in London. A viral tweet from a British citizen in Amsterdam outlines some penalties of Brexit.

Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty