‘There will be MWC in Barcelona next year,’ mobile trade show group vows after canceling this year’s event





The wi-fi trade trade group that canceled this 12 months’s massive annual Mobile World Congress convention in Barcelona over coronavirus fears stated it’s decided to restore the event next 12 months.

“There will be MWC in Barcelona next year,” Stephanie Lynch-Habib, leader advertising officer for the GSMA group, advised Fortune. “We have had overwhelmingly positive support from exhibitors and attendees looking forward to next year. We believe in the power of the event in person.”

The annual trade show attracts over 100,000 guests to Barcelona from 200 nations in past due February once a year, together with a mixture of other people from wi-fi operators, tool makers, tool builders, and nearly any individual else who has a industry associated with the mobile marketplace. But as coronavirus fears grew over the last few weeks, a lot of exhibitors dropped out of this 12 months’s convention together with telecom equipment maker Ericsson, phonemakers LG, Vivo, and Sony, in addition to U.S. tech giants Intel and Amazon.

But the main explanation why for canceling the show was once to offer protection to the well being and protection of attendees, now not because of monetary causes, GSMA’s Lynch-Habib stated.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision to make but in the end became impossible for the event to go ahead,” she stated. “There was one definitive factor which was the health and safety of the exhibitors and the attendees..it was absolutely health and safety.”

“The last reason was anything to do with anything financial, at all,” she provides. The group was once swayed in section through fresh recommendation from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control that giant occasions posed a possibility of serving to the outbreak unfold.

The event’s cancellation comes because the have an effect on of the coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China continues to roil the worldwide financial system. The outbreak has considerably disrupted different financial job, triggering company shuttle bans, the brief shutdown of Tesla’s Shanghai manufacturing facility, and the closure of casinos in Macau.

The Spanish govt has wondered the cancellation, noting that the rustic has suffered few coronavirus circumstances.

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has canceled MWC 2020 because of the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak,” Lynch-Habib stated.

