‘The View’ Hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Explode Over Bloomberg and Trump

The backdrop used to be filled with crimson and white polka-dot hearts, however there used to be no love on show Friday morning between The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain.

What used to be meant to be a light-hearted opening section concerning the abnormal Twitter feud between President Donald Trump and 2020 hopeful Mike Bloomberg, started to fly off the rails when McCain joked that as a substitute of claiming “Happy Valentine’s Day” to her husband this morning, she awoke and requested him, “Does Bloomberg really think it’s going to be this easy?”

“Michael Bloomberg, when he was our mayor for three terms, I always knew to be a sort of calm, above-it-all politician, doesn’t get in the mud,” she mentioned. “So this new version of him, it’ll be interesting to see how this works, this like, thug, white guy, ‘Yo mama’ thing.’”

As McCain puzzled his skill to win over Democratic citizens who thus far have preferred Bernie Sanders, Behar defended his credentials. “Listen, I’m not shilling for Mayor Bloomberg here,” she mentioned.

“You kind of are,” McCain mentioned, interrupting her.

“I like him fine,” Behar spoke back. “I like Biden too. I like all of them, I told you, I’ll vote for any of them, I’ll vote for Pee-wee Herman!”

McCain laughed at that line, however she then grew visibly indignant when the dialog grew to become to Bloomberg’s report on racial problems. “Why are we so strict on Democrats and so lenient with Republicans, who have the most racist policies and the most racist track record?” she requested. “This is a racist country, right? Every single one of [the Democrats] has something in their background that doesn’t look good for race.”

This set McCain off, who argued that along with profitable over black citizens, Bloomberg must get midwestern Trump citizens on his facet as smartly. “And I’m sorry, a guy that wants to take away your Slurpee, is gonna have a real problem in coal-mining towns!” she exclaimed.

“And you know what? A guy who wants to take away your health care is in ever worse shape!” Behar shot again.

“You know what, Joy? I’ve been right about election stuff and you’ve been wrong,” McCain shouted at her. “Trust me on this.” When Behar requested how she’s been fallacious, McCain informed her, “You thought Trump was going to lose in 2016 and I didn’t.” As Behar famous that Trump “did actually lose” the preferred vote, McCain requested, “Does that make you feel good at night? He’s in the White House! It’s a ridiculous thing to say every single day of this show. He’s president. Move on!”

After McCain accused Behar of seeking to make herself “feel better,” the moderator spoke back, “I don’t want to make myself feel better, I want him out!”