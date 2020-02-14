Telehealth startup Ro launches a ‘digital health clinic for men’





Telehealth company Ro simply introduced what it’s dubbing a “digital health clinic for men” by means of its males’s health-focused arm Roman.

The corporate, which has its roots within the direct-to-consumer erectile disorder marketplace, has just lately expanded its ambitions past the lads’s health area, together with with telehealth products and services for smoking cessation and a vertical supposed to advise ladies who’re about to head via menopause.

But the brand new effort underscores how essential the lads’s health industry is to Ro’s portfolio.

The so-called “Health Guide” is a virtual e-newsletter from Roman. It’s type of a man-centric WebMD, addressing questions males will have about the entirety from STIs to hair loss and diabetes.

As for the peer overview procedure, Ro said that the rest revealed within the information could be “information drawn from medical societies and governmental agencies unless explicitly stated.”

I spoke with Ro’s CEO, Zachariah Reitano, a few weeks in the past about a separate undertaking the corporate used to be running on—a partnership with drug massive Pfizer supposed to leapfrog the corporate’s opponents within the generic Viagra area.

Here’s how Reitano described the significance of that partnership: “I compare it to buying coffee. You can buy coffee at two different places. All the coffee contains caffeine. But so many things go into making that cup of coffee that go into the quality of that product and experience.”

The comparability is intriguing. And Ro’s efforts on this crowded marketplace may well be a sign for how different telehealth firms observe.

