Taylor Swift’s record label plans to shares sale

French media massive Vivendi needs to promote shares in its most-prized asset, Universal Music Group, by means of early 2023.

Universal is the arena’s greatest tune label and residential to world stars Taylor Swift, Drake and Lady Gaga.

Vivendi had regarded as floating the successful tune department again in 2018, despite the fact that felt it used to be too advanced.

But its shareholders, together with best investor Vincent Bollore, now need to record Universal throughout the subsequent 3 years.

Chinese tech massive Tencent led a consortium which purchased 10% of Universal ultimate December in a deal that valued it at €30bn (£25bn).

The information of a deliberate inventory marketplace flotation of Universal comes scorching at the heels of a equivalent announcement by means of its smaller rival Warner Music Group.

Last week, Warner, house to a number of stars together with Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry, stated it plans to promote shares in the United States.

Vivendi leader government Arnaud de Puyfontaine declined to give additional information about the deliberate flotation when he introduced record annual earnings on Thursday.

The tune label’s profits jumped by means of 22% from a yr previous to €1.12bn.

The expansion in earnings for the likes of Universal and Warner has been helped by means of the fast upward thrust of paid streaming products and services comparable to Spotify and Apple.

This has boosted the worth of tune corporations, attracting extra buyers again to the record business.The tune international’s “big three” labels, Universal, Sony Music and Warner, regulate just about 80% of the marketplace, in accordance to a file by means of Goldman Sachs.

Taylor Swift signed with Universal in 2018, transferring from a unbiased nation label she have been with since she used to be 14-years-old.