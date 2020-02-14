Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s ‘Very Dumb Obsession’ With Badgers

Seth Meyers spent an inordinate period of time Thursday night time fixating on President Donald Trump’s “very dumb obsession,” as he put it, with badgers.

“As we all know, Donald Trump is not a well-read man, but it’s still fascinating to find out the things that he’s curious about,” the Late Night host mentioned. “And this week, we learned one of the strangest, dumbest things yet.”

Meyers used to be relating to an anecdote from Sinking within the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington, a brand new e book about Trumpworld through The Daily Beast’s Washington, D.C., newshounds Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng. As they record, Trump would time and again ask his first leader of personnel Reince Priebus about badgers, probably as a result of he got here from Wisconsin, the Badger State.

“‘Are they mean to people?’ Trump at least twice asked Priebus in the opening months of his presidency,” the pair wrote. “‘Or are they friendly creatures?’ The president would also ask if Priebus had any photos of badgers he could show him, and if Priebus could carefully explain to him how badgers ‘work’ exactly.”

“Oh my god, Trump is obsessed with badgers,” Meyers mentioned. “I have so many questions about this. First of all, Trump wants to know how badgers ‘work?’ What does he mean by work? Does he mean, do they have hearts that pump blood to the rest of their bodies or does he mean, do badgers have jobs?”

“According to the book, Trump showed more genuine curiosity about badgers than actual policy issues,” the host added, earlier than transferring directly to this week’s drama on the Justice Department. But he returned to the badger bit later within the phase to be able to display how “distracted” the president can get in conferences.

He imagined Trump nodding alongside to what the folk round him are announcing whilst considering, “I wonder which animals are nice and which ones are mean. I bet squirrels are nice and pigeons are mean. Elephants are nice. Bobcats are mean! Groundhogs are neutral, no one ever had a problem with groundhogs. And penguins are fancy because they wear tuxedos!”

For extra, pay attention and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.