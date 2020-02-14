Savage x Fenty: Why sex still sells in women’s fashion

Image copyright

Modern fashion has taught us that the road between the empowerment and the objectification of girls is a hard one for manufacturers to tread.

With PrettyLittleThing coming underneath hearth from the Advertising Standards Authority for his or her overly sexualised promoting, customers are extra aware than ever of businesses who use sex attraction to promote to younger girls.

So how profitable is it to marketplace women’s clothes the use of sex in a post-#MeToo technology?

When executed proper, extremely.

Take the web store TechStyle Fashion Group, as an example. Its annual income crowned $750m (£574m) final yr after including Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty label to its vary.

The singer’s clothes industry has made waves in the fashion global by means of calling for inclusivity, range and taking fashion into the streaming age by means of putting a care for Amazon Prime.

And the important thing to its good fortune has been how it places feminine want at the leading edge, says Olga Mitterfellner, fashion advertising and marketing and control lecturer at The London College of Fashion.

It’s about making girls glance excellent in their very own eyes, now not the eyes of anyone else – particularly, males.

“Everything that the brand is doing is actually old school, but sold really well to young people and at the right time,” she says. “The female gaze is as old as Delilah, Cleopatra, Agnès Sorel [sometimes called the first official royal mistress] and Madame de Pompadour. But it is great to remind the next generation that they have choices, power and control over who they are and want to be.”

There has been a motion in fashion towards feminine empowerment and inclusivity, enabled by means of social media, she believes.

“The open exchange between individual consumers through social networks has given them a channel to let brands know what they really think and want,” she says.

“I would say that people have always wanted inclusivity, but only now have brands found a way to make it financially lucrative on a large scale,” she says.

“As with most products out there, fashion brands are selling hope and dreams, which is now the hope of empowerment and inclusivity. But that doesn’t mean the customer actually will be empowered, fulfilled and feel included.”

She offers two examples to provide an explanation for how the other approaches paintings.

“Fenty is marketing underwear with the idea that the woman is in control of her body, her love life and her choices,” she says.

“Victoria’s Secret as an example is advertising and marketing lingerie with the concept she will get a person to regulate her frame, her love lifestyles and the one selection she has is to seem thin and seductive or else she has no likelihood in lifestyles.

“Both manufacturers promise energy via underwear, even though, however one is old-fashioned.”

Victoria’s Secret’s proprietor, L Brands, has observed its percentage worth hunch as its famously sexualised promoting appeared increasingly more dated in the fashionable technology. They rebounded sharply in January at the information that its boss (Mr) Leslie Wexner used to be in talks to step down – elevating hopes of a recent method.

While the American logo as soon as favoured amongst younger girls has notoriously refused to evolve to a brand new technology of feminine shoppers, manufacturers like Savage x Fenty, PrettyLittleThing and Missguided were a lot more a success.

The key to their good fortune has been easy: being attentive to shoppers, says 21-year-old Nottingham Trent University fashion graduate Lucy Legret.

And that does not imply shunning sexualised promoting altogether (even though many, now not simply from older generations, could be satisfied to look much less of it).

“I feel the more youthful technology are desensitised to overly sexual promoting, it is all we have ever identified,” she says.

“I feel the most efficient factor a logo can do is to remember that feeling ‘horny’ is other for each lady. Not each lady feels their maximum horny in heels and a good get dressed, it is old-fashioned,” she says.

“Whatever makes us assured could make us really feel horny.”

This sentiment is echoed by means of Emily, a 21-year-old who works for a fashion mag. She says that manufacturers can still promote provocative clothes to ladies – in the event that they do it in the proper manner.

“I feel girls indisputably worth range, and wish to see themselves mirrored in the promoting of fashion manufacturers they’re purchasing from,” she says.

“We need clothes that makes us really feel empowered, with a focal point on what makes us really feel excellent – reasonably than simply having a look excellent for other folks.”

Emily cites OhPolly as a logo which treads the road sparsely between empowering girls to really feel horny in themselves, and selling a particular very best model of girls which they may be able to’t ever meet.

“I’ve shopped at OhPolly a couple of occasions on your conventional £10 evening out bodycon get dressed, however I choose to buy at different manufacturers like Topshop, Boohoo or PrettyLittleThing since the clothes possible choices are much more numerous.

“If you look at their Instagram, even though the models are varied in terms of race, they do all look athletic and skinny which doesn’t represent all women,” she says.

But OhPolly additionally presentations how arduous it may be to get it proper. It used to have a separate Instagram account for its footage of plus-size fashions – a coverage it ditched after a major client backlash.

“Some aspects of their advertisement for their Valentine’s collection does feel like a late-night adult advert rather than fashion, but I think that if sexuality is framed as something empowering for women, and not just for the gratification of men, then it can still be used effectively to sell clothing,” says Emily.

“I don’t think brands should shy away from using sexuality to promote clothing. It doesn’t have to appear as though it is objectifying women as long as it is marketed in the right way.”