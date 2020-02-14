‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ Is the Wacky New Anti-Abortion Tactic Taking Off Across America

When Santa Rosa County’s Board of Commissioners met Thursday morning, pieces on the schedule integrated bettering the drainage on Tibet Drive, upgrading the native boat ramp, and allocating cash to shop for new scoreboards at Chumuckla Park.

Then, at the finish of the assembly, got here a much more debatable and divisive topic, one this is prone to have an have an effect on past the Florida neighborhood of 150,000 other people.

Dozens of native citizens, many conserving placards and pointing palms, covered as much as talk for and towards an offer to turn into the first “abortion sanctuary city” in Florida.

The wacky—and in all probability unconstitutional—thought, which co-opts a label utilized by liberal towns that offer protection to undocumented immigrants, has taken off in small, deeply conservative cities throughout Texas in the closing six months.

Waskom, a Texas city of two,000 other people, used to be the first town in the U.S. to turn into a “sanctuary city for the unborn” after its all-male board voted unanimously closing July. Eleven extra Texas cities, most commonly in the state’s east, adopted swimsuit, even supposing a handful of cities have voted towards proposed ordinances.

The native ordinances range in severity. Waskom’s outlaws abortion (which it referred to as “murder with malice aforethought”), makes it illegal to lend a hand any person to get an abortion, and forestalls Planned Parenthood and different reproductive products and services (which it calls “criminal organizations”) from running inside of town limits. Violating the native well being ordinance can incur a high quality. Some different cities’ ordinances permit members of the family of an unborn child to sue the abortion physician; now not all have integrated provisions for rape and incest. Most are in cities and not using a abortion products and services anyway.

The motion has been driven by way of Mark Lee Dickson, a pastor from Longview, Texas, who first proposed the concept to Waskom’s mayor and has since arrange a website online with printable petitions that folks can post to their native forums.

“I knew it was a crazy idea,” Dickson stated. “Once it passed in Waskom, it was, ‘Well, what’s next?’ And it just made sense that if [abortion providers] aren’t going to come to Waskom now, they’re just going to go somewhere else, so we need to make sure other cities are safe as well.”

Dickson stated he’d been contacted by way of other people in Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Indiana.

In Santa Rosa County, which neighbors Pensacola and comprises the small towns of Milton and Navarre, the vote on Thursday was so heated that the Board of Commissioners, which used to be cut up on whether or not to undertake the answer, made up our minds it will have to pass to a county-wide referendum as a substitute.

Santa Rosa would turn into the first position out of doors Texas to undertake the thought, doubtlessly kicking off a pattern for different towns in the U.S..

One of the county’s commissioners, Lane Lynchard, stated he didn’t assume it used to be proper for an area board to wade into divisive nationwide problems.

“It has accomplished nothing other than pitting people against one another,” he stated on Thursday, including that 80 % of emails and messages he’d gained on the factor have been towards it. “We can’t legislate people’s beliefs. I think we need to stick with governing the county.”

Another commissioner, Dave Piech, used to be booed by way of attendees when he stated the answer had morphed into divisive identify calling.

“Actions speak louder than words,” any person shouted as Piech insisted he used to be anti-abortion however concept it used to be past the purview of 5 male commissioners.

Local resident Alison Hartman, a mom of 10, stated the board “needed to stand up and be a voice for the rest of the county.”

“All you old people that stood up and said you’re ‘pro-choice’ and against babies,” she stated, pointing towards a small crowd of abortion-rights activists. “If it was your grandbabies, it’d be different.”

In Texas and Florida, the place some type of abortion is prison, anti-abortion ordinances usually are unconstitutional, extra a headline-grabbing transfer for small-town activists. But they scare girls away and confuse them into pondering abortion isn’t prison in the ones puts, abortion suppliers say.

“The idea of a sanctuary from one’s constitutional rights is a new twist,” The Very Reverend Katherine H. Ragsdale, president of the National Abortion Federation, stated, including that it used to be a brand new tactic from an outdated playbook of demonization and coverage manipulation.

The American Council of Civil Liberties in Texas referred to as the Waskom ordinance a “grandstanding mechanism” and stated abortion get right of entry to used to be a constitutional proper.

Several cities have voted down proposals because of the possibility of attainable court cases. Dickson likened the ordinances, which might be more potent than in large part symbolic resolutions, to native bans on cigarette gross sales or sugary sodas. He stated towns that experience handed ordinances were subjected to threats; Waskom had garments hangers mailed to the city lately.

“It’s caused a lot of hate to come towards some of these cities and it is not something that any of them take lightly,” he stated.

Residents in Santa Rosa will vote on the proposal in November.