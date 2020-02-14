RBS changes its name as profits jump

Image copyright

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Group has reported a close to doubling of annual profits and says it plans to switch its name later this yr.

The financial institution reported profits of £3.1bn for 2019, just about double the £1.6bn noticed the yr sooner than.

The Edinburgh-based financial institution additionally introduced it could be renaming itself as NatWest Group.

New RBS leader government Alison Rose referred to as the effects the “start of a new era” for the financial institution.

Ms Rose informed the BBC’s Today programme that the name trade would no longer lead to any trade in services and products for RBS or NatWest shoppers.

About 80% of the financial institution’s shoppers are idea to make use of NatWest.

The financial institution additionally introduced it was once dedicated to “at least halve the climate impact” of its financing job by means of 2030.

This is leader government Ms Rose’s first set of effects for the lender. She was the primary feminine boss of a significant High Street financial institution when she was once appointed final yr.

The financial institution was once rescued by means of the federal government in 2008 within the aftermath of the monetary disaster at a price of £45bn and it’s nonetheless 62% state-owned.