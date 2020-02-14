Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub invite to Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday dinner, royal expert claims





PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have snubbed an invite to Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday dinner, it’s claimed.

The Duke and Duchess are understood to became down the royal festivities for Harry’s embattled uncle.

Getty Images – Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have declined the Queen’s invitation to have a good time Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday[/caption]

Getty Images – Getty

It was once reported the Queen had cancelled plans to have a good time the Duke of York’s milestone birthday following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, however is now internet hosting a ‘small circle of relatives dinner’[/caption]

Royal expert Neil Sean instructed Fox News it’s an “open secret” that the couple declined the Queen’s invitation to attend the February 19 birthday party.

It is thought the Sussex’s will as a substitute ship a present and a video message to be performed on the festivities.

Neil Sean mentioned: “It’s not very nice for the queen as, whatever people say and think, (Andrew) is (still) her son and she wanted her close family around her.”

He added: “The reason given is that they already have commitments on the day but also plan to send a gift/card and a video message to be played at the party.”

This is among the first transparent examples of the couple electing to choose out of a proper royal amassing following their surprise determination to step down as senior royals closing month.

Prince Andrew is Harry’s uncle in addition to the Queen’s 3rd kid and 2d son – 8th within the line of succession to the British throne.

Getty – Contributor

Prince Andrew is Harry’s uncle and 8th within the line of succession to the British throne[/caption]

AP:Associated Press

The Duke and Duchess have opted to stay in Canada reasonably than attend the royal birthday festivities[/caption]

It was once reported in November that the Queen had cancelled plans to have a good time The Duke of York’s 60th birthday within the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew was once sacked from his royal tasks following a now-infamous Newsnight interview, through which he failed to adequately give an explanation for his dating with financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and was once accused of revealing a loss of empathy with Epstein’s sufferers.

In January, government introduced Andrew has refused to cooperate with federal investigators as they proceed their probe into Epstein.

According to Sean, the reigning monarch had at the beginning deliberate a large-scale birthday party in honour of her son’s milestone birthday.

However, a palace supply instructed him that the Queen “is [now] understood to be holding only a small family dinner.”

Although Andrew has stepped again from maximum of his public-facing tasks, he’ll stroll his daughter Beatrice down the aisle right through her marriage ceremony in May.

It isn’t but showed within the Duke and Duchess will attend Beatrice’s special occasion.

Sean mentioned: “Fans may have to wait and see if Meghan and Harry attend this tournament.”

“A mole [told] me, ‘Beatrice really got on well with Meghan and is sad she left, but so far they have been unable to keep that friendship going.’ Others though [say] that Meghan values her own PR and believes any association right now with the brand of York may not be that great for the couple earning power outside the royal family.”

It was once the day prior to this published the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly let pass the rest 15 contributors in their UK group of workers and closed their Buckingham Palace place of job.

It is the surest signal but that the couple and their son Archie are not going ever to go back to the United Kingdom to reside.

AFP or licensors

It is thought Harry and Meghan will as a substitute ship a present and a video message to be performed on the birthday party[/caption]

