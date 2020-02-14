Pregnant woman, 14, reveals she claimed boy, 10, was baby’s true dad on live TV to cover up ‘rape’ by 15-year-old
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- British skier ‘died for 20 minutes’ after falling behind friends on slopes before strangers ‘brought him back to life’ - February 14, 2020
- Pregnant woman, 14, reveals she claimed boy, 10, was baby’s true dad on live TV to cover up ‘rape’ by 15-year-old - February 14, 2020
- Christians including lady,14, abducted and attacked at refugee camp for Muslim Rohingya in Bangladesh - February 14, 2020
A SCHOOL woman, 14, who claimed on TV {that a} 10-year-old boy were given her pregnant now says this was a lie to cover the truth she was raped by a young person.
A 15-year-old boy has been positioned below area arrest in Russia and resources shut to the woman’s circle of relatives say she admits her unique tale was false, Komsomolskaya Pravda reported nowadays.
The woman to start with claimed she have been made pregnant by a 10-year-old boy[/caption]
The 10-year-old seemed on TV in Russia forward of the infant’s arrival to percentage main points of his dating with the woman[/caption]
The pregnant woman inspired her 10-year-old buddy to pass together with the tale to keep away from the disgrace she feared if she outed her rapist, it’s claimed.
She is reported to have stated of her younger buddy: “Even if the child is not from [him], then what’s the difference? He will still be his father.”
Although the age of consent in Russia is 16 resources declare the boy, 15, sought after to have intercourse however she refused.
He then threatened to logo her a “whore” on social media except she agreed.
He “grabbed her by the hair” and advised her to “undress”, in accordance to her testimony, stated the supply.
The pregnant woman, her folks and the teenage boy and his folks had been interviewed by Russian detectives, it’s understood.
After the woman introduced her being pregnant, a TV physician tested the 10-year-old boy and stated he was too sexually immature to be a father.
Dr Evgeny Grekov, a urology and andrology knowledgeable, who tested Ivan advised TV audience in a display known as ‘Father at 10!?’ : “We rechecked the laboratory results three times so there cannot be any mistake.”
The medic stated on digicam: “There can’t be sperm cells.
“He is still a child.”
MOST READ IN NEWS
'UNCONTROLLABLE'
'Autistic' woman, 6, closely sedated for 48hrs by law enforcement officials after faculty tantrum
The ten yr previous boy was requested if the kid might be anyone else’s. He spoke back: “This cannot be.”
The younger boy’s mom Galina was satisfied he was telling the reality.
“I believe to my son. That he is the father. I understand that he himself maybe doesn’t realise what happened.”
The medical doctors don’t consider the 10-year-old will have fathered a toddler in any respect[/caption]