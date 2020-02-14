Pornhub video showing tourists having VERY public sex at sacred temple in Burma sparks outrage





A SHAMELESS couple have led to outrage in Burma after importing pictures to Pornhub of themselves having sex in a sacred temple.

The two 23-year-old Italians filmed the raunchy romp at the holy web page of Bagan, which incorporates 1000’s of Buddhist pagodas.

The video, which now has 250,000 perspectives, was once uploaded via the 2 novice pornstars beneath profile title YeeesYeeesYeees, and obviously options the traditional pagodas.

The couple have gathered over 81,000 subscribers at the web page, receiving over 35 million perspectives since becoming a member of 11 months in the past.

But the Burmese persons are unsurprisingly livid, with the video receiving as many dislikes as likes.

One offended commenter wrote: “Stupid.”

While every other attacked the couple’s insensitivity.

They wrote: “How about f****** in a mosque? Your video is kinda like that. Do not give disrespect to other cultures.”

Burmese social media customers additionally raged on Facebook.

One consumer Mg Khin Gyi wrote: “Our Bagan pagodas are the Holy Land” accompanied via offended emojis.

It is a tricky time for tourism in Burma because the trade struggles to recuperate from the coronavirus outbreak.

Myo Yee, from the Union of Myanmar Travel Association, mentioned this situation would handiest make issues worse.

He advised AFP: “It’s a difficult time for us because not many tourists are coming here.”

The outrageous incident isn’t the primary of its sort, as a video of 2 tourists having sex on best of the Great Pyramid in Egypt sparked fury in 2018.

