Outrage in Mexico as newspapers publish photo of woman’s ‘skinned’ body after she was stabbed to death by her ‘husband’
World 

Outrage in Mexico as newspapers publish photo of woman’s ‘skinned’ body after she was stabbed to death by her ‘husband’

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


GRUESOME footage of a lady’s skinned body have provoked outrage in Mexico after showing at the entrance web page of many of the rustic’s newspapers.

Forensic staff leaked photos of Ingrid Escamilla’s corpse to the click after she was stabbed to death by a person who is assumed to be her husband.

Escamilla's husband Erik Francesco Robledo, 46, stabbed her and skinned her alive in their apartment in Mexico City
Escamilla’s husband Erik Francesco Robledo, 46, stabbed her and skinned her alive in their condominium in Mexico City
Central European News
Ingrid Escamilla was stabbed to death by her husband last Tuesday. 
Ingrid Escamilla was stabbed and her body skinned by her husband, with her body was discovered by Mexican government on Sunday.
Central European News

Escamilla’s disfigured body was discovered by police on Sunday as the velocity of violent crime towards ladies continues to upward push in the rustic.

But media retailers in Mexico have been slammed for posting the extraordinarily graphic photos of Escamilla’s body on their entrance pages.

Social media was stuffed with ‘gorgeous’ tributes to the girl in an strive to drown out the terrible footage.

Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with photos of butterflies, sunsets and plant life accompanied by Ingrid Escamilla’s identify.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was additionally closely vital of the media’s selection to publish the photo in a press convention on Thursday.

He stated: “This is a crime, that needs to be punished, whoever it is.”

 

GRUESOME KILLING

The sufferer’s husband Erik Francisco Robledo, 46, has been known as the suspect by the click in Mexico.

Footage displays Robledo in a automobile along with his head bandaged and blood on his chest whilst he reportedly talks to a policeman.

In the video, Robledo confesses to stabbing his spouse in the throat after a heated argument in which he stated that she threatened to kill him.

During his confession, Robledo admitted to peeling her pores and skin off and disposing of many of her organs.

In the clip he stated: “We began to argue and we fought. She stated she sought after to kill me and I stated do it.”

RISING FEMICIDE RATES

Femicide, the killing of ladies, has been emerging in Mexico with 700 instances underneath investigation.

Figures display that 3,142 ladies have been killed in Mexico from January to November 2019, however activists in Mexico say that too few murders are categorized as femicide.

MOST READ IN NEWS

FEEL THE SPARK


Valentine’s caution over 'bad' center balloons inflicting energy outages

Dennis the Menace


Storm Dennis sparks FOUR DAYS of ‘danger to life’ climate warnings

KILLER VIRUS


Frantic seek for 250 London convention visitors over coronavirus fears

FINAL FAREWELL


Public can be in a position to purchase Kobe memorial tickets at poignant value of $24.02

PLUMBING TO AMERICA


Nigerian prince offers up royal lifestyles to be a PLUMBER in London

BILLIONAIRE BRIDE


Who is Rishi Sunak's spouse Akshata Murthy?

HOLIDAY HORROR


British Tesco government, 50, dies whilst paddleboarding in Lanzarote

DON IT AGAIN


Trump responds to Barr’s whine about unhelpful tweeting – with a tweet

MASSIVE WASTE


Government departments are blowing taxpayers cash and wish an pressing evaluate

RIPPED APART


Boy, 4, dies after having throat ripped out by puppy rottweiler at circle of relatives area


 

 

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico City’s mayor, stated that prosecutors can be receiving heavy sentences for femicide.

She tweeted: “Femicide is an absolutely condemnable crime. It is appalling when hatred reaches extremes like in the case of Ingrid Escamilla.”

Protests and marches from feminist teams are concept to proceed in Mexico City on Friday and Saturday.

A woman paints the name of Ingrid Escamilla on a wooden cross to pay tribute after the gruesome murder
A lady paints the identify of Ingrid Escamilla on a picket pass to pay tribute after the ugly homicide
Reuters
Mexicans will protest against media and government after brutal feminicide
View of an altar positioned by scholars, to call for justice for the femicide of Ingrid Escamilla
EPA
Blood-soaked Robledo said he killed his loverCredit
Blood-soaked Robledo stated he killed his loverCredit
Central European News

We pay on your tales! Do you’ve a tale for The Sun Online information staff? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Anthrax Is a Bioweapon. Could It Also Cure Bladder Cancer?

admin 0

Welfare Director Accused of Embezzling Millions From ‘Needy Families’ in Mississippi

admin 0

How to Watch the 2020 Iowa Caucuses

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *