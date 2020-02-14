Outrage in Mexico as newspapers publish photo of woman’s ‘skinned’ body after she was stabbed to death by her ‘husband’





GRUESOME footage of a lady’s skinned body have provoked outrage in Mexico after showing at the entrance web page of many of the rustic’s newspapers.

Forensic staff leaked photos of Ingrid Escamilla’s corpse to the click after she was stabbed to death by a person who is assumed to be her husband.

Central European News

Central European News

Escamilla’s disfigured body was discovered by police on Sunday as the velocity of violent crime towards ladies continues to upward push in the rustic.

But media retailers in Mexico have been slammed for posting the extraordinarily graphic photos of Escamilla’s body on their entrance pages.

Social media was stuffed with ‘gorgeous’ tributes to the girl in an strive to drown out the terrible footage.

Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with photos of butterflies, sunsets and plant life accompanied by Ingrid Escamilla’s identify.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was additionally closely vital of the media’s selection to publish the photo in a press convention on Thursday.

He stated: “This is a crime, that needs to be punished, whoever it is.”

Ingrid Escamilla was a lady who was killed in probably the most atrocious means. Photos of her homicide leaked on-line and now we’re sharing gorgeous footage in her identify. To appreciate her reminiscence.#IngridEscamilla pic.twitter.com/YHOplwBKGx — Amanda Martinez (@AmandaMarti1009) February 13, 2020

GRUESOME KILLING

The sufferer’s husband Erik Francisco Robledo, 46, has been known as the suspect by the click in Mexico.

Footage displays Robledo in a automobile along with his head bandaged and blood on his chest whilst he reportedly talks to a policeman.

In the video, Robledo confesses to stabbing his spouse in the throat after a heated argument in which he stated that she threatened to kill him.

During his confession, Robledo admitted to peeling her pores and skin off and disposing of many of her organs.

In the clip he stated: “We began to argue and we fought. She stated she sought after to kill me and I stated do it.”

RISING FEMICIDE RATES

Femicide, the killing of ladies, has been emerging in Mexico with 700 instances underneath investigation.

Figures display that 3,142 ladies have been killed in Mexico from January to November 2019, however activists in Mexico say that too few murders are categorized as femicide.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico City’s mayor, stated that prosecutors can be receiving heavy sentences for femicide.

She tweeted: “Femicide is an absolutely condemnable crime. It is appalling when hatred reaches extremes like in the case of Ingrid Escamilla.”

Protests and marches from feminist teams are concept to proceed in Mexico City on Friday and Saturday.

Reuters

EPA

Central European News

