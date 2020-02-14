North Dakota tribes win a landmark voter law settlement





This is the internet model of raceAhead, Fortune's day by day e-newsletter on race, tradition, and inclusive management.

It’s Valentine’s Day! North Dakota tribes win a balloting rights victory, California childcare employees would really like a union, and a entire new human has been came upon.

But first, your week in evaluation in Haiku.

If you liked me, you

wouldn’t tweet such a lot, possibly

even talk in any respect

But spend? Go forward!

It’s a pattern: Big Chocolate

gonna rake it in

this 12 months, thirty-two

% extra Valentine love.

Anything for a

buddy! Especially

when it feels as though the sector

will no doubt finish. But

love is love, time is

expensive. A idea for the ones no longer right here:

in the name of love.

We are thankful for you! Hope you are feeling the affection this weekend. RaceAhead is off on President’s Day and can go back Tuesday, February 18.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com









