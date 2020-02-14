Mum trolled over operation to remove baby’s birthmark after priest refused to baptise her
TROLLS have focused the mummy of an cute six-month-old child who underwent a dramatic birthmark elimination op simply months after a priest refused to baptise her over the pre-cancerous situation.
Maria Khvostantseva, 22, from the town of Kurgan, Russia’s was once elevating finances for surgical operation for Victoria when a hospital in St Petersburg offed to perform at no cost.
Maria was once thrilled with this be offering amid fears the birthmark – melanocytic nevus – may just grow to be a malignant tumour.
After the little woman had the surgical operation, which partly got rid of the birthmark, her delighted mum introduced the life-changing op on social media.
But she was once stunned through the barrage of detrimental feedback she won from on-line trolls who accused her of pulling a paid PR stunt with some even doubting the operation may well be carried out in Russia.
Maria instructed native media: “We at the moment are getting a whole lot of detrimental feedback particularly from folks that deal with out of the country, they are saying that I’m making PR for the hospital and used footage from some other kid.
“When your kid has a precancerous condition, you use any option that pops up. We were offered free surgery and of course, we accepted it.”
According to Maria Khvostantseva, docs plan to carry out 8 consecutive operations, throughout which the infant’s nevus will turn out to be much less and not more.
It will take about two to 3 years.
Maria additionally mentioned her daughter’s wounds have healed and her forged has been got rid of.
When Victoria was once one-month-old, Maria reported that some of the native clergymen refused to baptise the tot on account of the birthmark.
The unknown priest reportedly refused to baptise the little woman as a result of he didn’t know if the birthmark was once contagious.
