



TROLLS have focused the mummy of an cute six-month-old child who underwent a dramatic birthmark elimination op simply months after a priest refused to baptise her over the pre-cancerous situation.

Maria Khvostantseva, 22, from the town of Kurgan, Russia’s was once elevating finances for surgical operation for Victoria when a hospital in St Petersburg offed to perform at no cost.

Central European News

Victoria’s again was once coated with an enormous birthmark[/caption]

Maria was once thrilled with this be offering amid fears the birthmark – melanocytic nevus – may just grow to be a malignant tumour.

After the little woman had the surgical operation, which partly got rid of the birthmark, her delighted mum introduced the life-changing op on social media.

But she was once stunned through the barrage of detrimental feedback she won from on-line trolls who accused her of pulling a paid PR stunt with some even doubting the operation may well be carried out in Russia.

Maria instructed native media: “We at the moment are getting a whole lot of detrimental feedback particularly from folks that deal with out of the country, they are saying that I’m making PR for the hospital and used footage from some other kid.

“When your kid has a precancerous condition, you use any option that pops up. We were offered free surgery and of course, we accepted it.”

According to Maria Khvostantseva, docs plan to carry out 8 consecutive operations, throughout which the infant’s nevus will turn out to be much less and not more.

It will take about two to 3 years.

MOST READ IN NEWS Dennis the Menace

Storm Dennis sparks FOUR DAYS of ‘danger to life’ climate warnings KILLER VIRUS

Frantic seek for London convention attendees over coronavirus fears

‘SO INNOCENT’

Grandma's heartbreaking vid of lacking Faye, 6, making a song after frame discovered BUG BEAR

Coronavirus signs – the 5 caution indicators to be careful for ABDUCTION ATTEMPT

Cops hunt guy who attempted snatching woman, 11, whilst she was once with sister, 4

'GONE TO PLAY WITH ANGELS'

Big Fat Gypsy Wedding suicide pact twins' mum's funeral tribute

DATE FRIGHT

How one night time stand left Jihadi Jane obsessive about Islam & Muslim courting websites ATTACK IN THE WATER

Woman bitten through offended sea lion leaving her with £2,000 scientific invoice 'I'M ON FIRE’

Woman left with horrific facial burns after 'grill at eating place exploded’ 'TREMBLING WITH FEAR'

Mom walked in on 'good friend raping her eight-year-old daughter'





Maria additionally mentioned her daughter’s wounds have healed and her forged has been got rid of.

When Victoria was once one-month-old, Maria reported that some of the native clergymen refused to baptise the tot on account of the birthmark.

The unknown priest reportedly refused to baptise the little woman as a result of he didn’t know if the birthmark was once contagious.

Central European News

The delighted mum was once trolled after saying the life-changing op on social media[/caption]





Source link