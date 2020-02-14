Major ice cream makers vow to stop marketing to kids





Ice cream may well be the favourite deal with of many kids, however the mum or dad corporate of probably the most very best identified ice cream manufacturers says it plans to stop promoting to youngsters via the top of the 12 months.

Unilever, which owns Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Klondike, Good Humor, Talenti, Magnum, Cornetto, Viennetta, Choc Ice and others, has introduced plans to stop tv and print marketing to youngsters more youthful than 12, and can curb any social media promotions for kids below 13.

Rising kid weight problems charges are in the back of the verdict.

“The World Health Organization names childhood obesity as one of the most serious public health issues of the 21st century,” the corporate stated in a commentary. “And it’s a key reason why Unilever is committing to new principles on marketing and advertising foods and beverages to children.”

Unilever pledged to exchange its practices sooner than the top of the 12 months, providing an intensive checklist of recent marketing ideas. Children below 12 is not going to seem in commercials. And oldsters will at all times be “portrayed in control of the access to the product,” the corporate stated.

It additionally vowed to now not use influencers, celebrities or social media stars who essentially enchantment to youngsters below the age of 12. The use of caricature characters in promoting may also be curtailed.

