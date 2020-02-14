Macron’s closest ally exposed for sending X-rated sex video to young woman forcing family man to quit Paris Mayor race
Macron’s closest ally exposed for sending X-rated sex video to young woman forcing family man to quit Paris Mayor race

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

THE French president’s closest lieutenant has been exposed for sending an obscene video to a young woman he used to be “sexting”.

President Emmanuel Macron’s govt used to be as of late plunged right into a sex scandal amid the revelations after Benjamin Griveaux, 42, withdrew his candidacy to grow to be Mayor of Paris.

Benjamin Griveaux with spouse Julia Minkowski at Paddington 2 Paris Premiere at L’Olympia in 2017
Getty Images – Getty
Griveaux along President Macron in 2017 as he signed contemporary law
AFP
Benjamin Griveaux as he introduced he used to be stepping down as a candidate for Paris Mayor
AFP or licensors

Married dad-of-two Benjamin Griveaux stepped down in reaction to the movie of him pleasuring himself as X-rated messages between the senior flesh presser and woman have been additionally published.

The specific messages have been revealed along extracts from the flesh presser’s interviews and speeches about his strengthen for family values.

Griveaux and spouse Julia Minkowski have given a lot of interviews bragging about his want to be a “mayor for children and parents”.

In October, he stated: “When I informed my spouse that I meant to embark at the Parisian marketing campaign, it used to be clearly along with her strengthen, another way it might now not be conceivable.

“I love her very much. I would not do what I do if wasn’t there.”

‘DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED’

President Macron had sponsored Griveaux all the way through his marketing campaign to grow to be mayor.

But the pinnacle of state used to be as of late “deeply disappointed” through what had came about, stated a presidential aide.

Mr Griveaux – a former govt spokesman and main determine in Mr Macron’s Republic at the Move (LREM) birthday party – stated: “I’ve determined to withdraw my candidacy from Paris municipal elections.

“This decision will cost me, but my priorities are very clear – they are first of all my family.”

Speaking of the video, he added: “A brand new degree used to be crossed the day prior to this.

“A site relayed ignoble assaults endangering my personal existence.

“I do not want to expose us further, my family and I, when anything goes, it goes too far.”

Griveaux’s allies blamed the discharge of the pictures to “anonymous enemies, possibly including the Russians”.

The intimate video that seemed on-line comprises cell phone pictures, and a lot of information about Griveaux’s personal existence.

Julia is a a success legal professional dealing with a lot of prime profile french proceedings
Getty Images – Getty
The couple are pictured right here with French businessman ean-Marc Dumontet
Getty Images – Getty
President Macron is alleged to be deeply upset through the scandal
AFP or licensors



