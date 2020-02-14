Lou Dobbs Loses It Over Bill Barr’s Criticism of Trump’s Tweets, Attacks ‘Rancid’ Justice Department

If there’s something that Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs completely can not stand, it’s grievance of President Donald Trump from different Republicans.

Hours after Attorney General William Barr criticized Trump’s tweet about Roger Stone’s sentence advice and claimed it made it “impossible” to do his task, Dobbs kicked off his Thursday night time broadcast by way of railing in opposition to the lawyer common for now not getting “what this president has gone through.”

The pro-Trump host was once so incensed by way of Barr’s feedback—which have been unusually adopted by way of the White House reassuring that Trump was once certainly not “bothered” by way of them—that he urged Barr may well be section of the so-called “deep state.”

Dobbs’ frustrations at the subject boiled over throughout a section with fellow Trump sycophant and common visitor Tom Fitton, when Dobbs grumbled that whilst he has “immense respect and great hopes” for Barr, he was once not up to happy that the lawyer common informed ABC News that Trump was once making his task tougher along with his tweeting.

After Fitton mentioned that Trump’s posts would possibly make issues a “little tougher” for Barr despite the fact that Barr’s precedence will have to be getting the Justice Department’s “personnel issues” below regulate, Dobbs unleashed at the lawyer common.

Stating that Trump is “expressing himself fully, freely, and directly” with out going in the course of the “sage intermediaries of the national left-wing media,” the Fox host groused that he was once “so disappointed in Bill Barr.”

“I have to say this — it’s a damn shame when he doesn’t get what this president has gone through and what the American people have gone through, and what his charge is as Attorney general,” Dobbs exclaimed, including: “Where the hell is the report? Where the hell are the indictments? Where the hell are the charges against the politically corrupt deep state within the Justice Department, the FBI, and why in the hell aren’t we hearing apologies from someone in that rancid corrupt department about what they permitted?!”

Dobbs, rising increasingly agitated, concluded his mini-monologue by way of seething some extra about Barr’s proceedings about Trump’s social media use.

“But then to hear this attorney general complain about this president who is fighting every one of those damn people to do the right thing and to get this country straightened out, and it’s his mission to do so, not to carp about his boss,” the ultra-conservative host hissed. “And by the way, I don’t want to hear any crap about an independent Justice Department.”

“This Justice Department, as does everyone, works for the president. It’s part of the executive branch,” he persisted. “Where are the people talking about John F. Kennedy putting Bobby Kennedy, his brother, in as AG?! I mean, who are these people?!”

While Dobbs is enraged over Barr’s on-air efficiency, different Republicans have sponsored the lawyer common’s name for Trump to drag again his tweets. During a Fox News interview, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reacted: “I think the president should listen to his advice.”

The White House, in the meantime, shrugged off the lawyer common’s feedback and mentioned Barr “has the right, just like any American citizen, to publicly offer his opinions.”