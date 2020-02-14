Judge rules Muslim couple’s sharia wedding not valid leaving wife ‘limited’ payout in divorce row





A MUSLIM lady’s 18-year Sharia marriage used to be not valid underneath English legislation, leaving her with restricted claims to a divorce payout.

The landmark court docket ruling as of late made up our minds that Nasreen Akhter and Mohammed Shabaz Khan’s Islamic marriage rite, which had taken position in entrance of 150 visitors at a London eating place, had “no legal effect”.

The Court of Appeal judges’ determination way Mrs Akhtar is powerless to assert important sums of cash from Mr Khan in the similar means a legally married partner can.

She can have a “limited” declare to money, assets and pensions and is not entitled to any repairs from her Muslim husband.

Ms Akhter filed for a divorce along with her former husband after their courting broke down in 2016.

But Mr Khan blocked the transfer, arguing the couple have been not married underneath English legislation, handiest underneath sharia or Islamic legislation.

Ms Akhter stated she had noticed Mr Khan as her husband, and he had “always introduced me as his wife”.

The pair have 4 youngsters in combination and had supposed to practice their nikah rite with a civil rite underneath English legislation.

But the prime court docket heard that Mr Khan refused to head via with a prison procedure regardless of widespread efforts via Ms Akhter to influence him.

Campaigners claimed the landmark judgment will have “profoundly discriminatory consequences” for girls and upholds an antiquated machine of marriage.

They argued the ruling will drive Muslim ladies to show to “unaccountable” Sharia courts in divorce and circle of relatives circumstances.

Pragna Patel, director at marketing campaign team Southall Black Sisters, stated: “Today’s judgment will drive Muslim and different ladies to show to Sharia ‘courts’ that already motive important hurt to ladies and youngsters for therapies as a result of they’re now locked out of the civil justice machine.”

Charles Hale QC, of four Paper Buildings, who represented Ms Hussain prior to the Court of Appeal, stated: “The law in these cases is not keeping up with society.”

“These vulnerable women need better protection than the law currently provides.”

In 2018, an impartial assessment of sharia councils really useful that Muslim {couples} will have to go through a civil marriage in addition to a spiritual rite to present ladies coverage underneath the legislation.

The assessment, instigated via Theresa May in 2016 when she used to be house secretary, discovered {that a} important choice of Muslim {couples} did not sign up their marriages underneath civil legislation, and “some Muslim women have no option of obtaining a civil divorce”.

