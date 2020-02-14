In Wake of Columbine, Parkland Wondered About Campus Safety Decades Before 2018 Tragedy

People are introduced out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a taking pictures on the faculty that killed and injured more than one other people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty

In an eerie forewarning of the tragic taking pictures that might later spread at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the varsity’s scholar newspaper in 1999 documented emerging unease about campus protection round one month after the bloodbath at Columbine.

The Courier, then Parkland’s scholar paper, thought to be: Could one thing like what came about there occur right here?

“I really don’t feed safe anymore sending my son to public school after what happened at Columbine,” one involved guardian mentioned in an interview with the paper in 1999.

In an excerpt from the scholar newspaper at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 1999, one guardian worries about faculty protection within the wake of the Columbine taking pictures.

The Courier

Nineteen years later, on Valentine’s Day, a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 scholars and educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. The anniversary of that taking pictures is Friday.

Delaney Tarr, a survivor of the 2018 taking pictures in Parkland, reviewed the unique articles at Newsweek’s request, remarking that the parallels between then and now are “absolutely insane.”

“There’s always something that’s a little unsettling about looking at a piece from a while ago and thinking, ‘This is still applicable today,'” Tarr, a co-founder of the March For Our Lives motion, mentioned.

In the pages of the paper’s June 1999 version, scholars, folks and educators had been ate up with divergent explanations for the depravity of the taking pictures at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado: Violent subcultures akin to video video games want to be reined in; the decay of circle of relatives values breeds deviancy; hardening colleges isn’t the solution.

Ricocheting across the public awareness, those notions are stubbornly very similar to the types of conversations had these days. The identical battles waged publicly over the basis reasons of energetic shooter tradition nonetheless divide alongside political and generational traces. In some respects, those articles within the scholar paper display how little the general public discussion round gun violence has advanced.

Many on the time become stressed with the query: Could it occur right here? Nineteen years later, it will.

“Never did I think, walking through those halls of that school, that there could be someone with a semi-automatic weapon gunning down my classmates,” Galena Mosovich, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumna who wrote for The Courier in 1999, informed Newsweek. “Never. It was just not possible.”

Miniature crosses are displayed at Clement Park to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the Columbine High School shootings. Columbine used to be the web site of the then-deadliest faculty taking pictures in trendy U.S. historical past. Many on the time requested: Could it occur right here? Nineteen years later, it will, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Marc Piscotty/Getty

One of probably the most complete databases of mass shootings, compiled through researchers at Hamline University, in St. Paul, Minnesota, discovered that those incidents are changing into alarmingly extra common, and fatal. Other analysis has produced some confrontation in regards to the frequency of mass shootings these days in comparison to prior a long time, frequently because of definitional issues.

One-third of all mass public shootings contained within the database passed off throughout the previous 10 years. Since 1966, the deadliest years for mass public shootings had been 2017 and 2018.

Notwithstanding countervailing analysis about their frequency, the have an effect on of mass shootings at the public psyche is clearer: The look of the time period “mass shooting” in print media has greater precipitously since 2010, in line with an research through FiveThirtyEight.

When information retailers invite grieving households to opine at the senselessness that unfolds after a gunman storms a space of worship, or a faculty, they frequently urge audience to not brush aside the theory of a taking pictures taking place of their neighborhood.

“If you think it can’t happen in your state or in your community, you’re wrong,” Sandy Phillips, whose daughter used to be killed within the Aurora, Colorado, film theater taking pictures in 2012, mentioned in an interview a few years later.

In 1999, Parkland’s paper puzzled the similar factor: “Is our school really safe? Littleton tragedy raises concerns.”

The Courier in 1999 asks, “Is our school really safe,” round one month after the mass taking pictures at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

The Courier

Two articles analyzing the reasons of public violence and attainable answers to long run tragedies had been featured within the June version.

Anxieties about militarizing puts of finding out had been it appears that evidently best of thoughts for Parkland educators on the time. Calls for enforcing visual security features needed to be balanced towards the preservation of faculty tradition.

In an excerpt from Parkland’s scholar newspaper in 1999, one column contemplates social components deemed through the general public to be answerable for the taking pictures at Columbine High School.

The Courier

“We do not want to create an armed campus,” Sherry Clarke, then faculty’s major, mentioned in The Courier. “Having appropriate security measures and devices is important, but it is not the only answer.”

Another article in the similar factor took inventory of the ills that had been popularly indicated as reasons for social alienation and, in the end, mass shootings.

“What could drive two seemingly stable individuals from well-off families to commit such an atrocity?” the column’s creator puzzled.

Responding to diatribes about “the internet,” video video games, loss of life steel and parental duty, the item famous how Columbine helped to spur a “blame game” that in the end distracted the general public from discussing actual answers.

“There was this rule put into place where no one could come to school in a trench coat anymore,” Mosovich recalled about a method the varsity reacted to Columbine. “It just seemed ridiculous.”

If the typical anxieties linking Parkland survivors to their 1999 opposite numbers could also be tough to disregard, the diversities between the generations could also be similarly as essential.

The slaughter at Columbine sparked a tradition of concern and paranoia. The Parkland taking pictures could have sparked a tradition of resilience.

“I think that the underlying message for our generation was that it’s futile to fight against this act of depravity,” Mosovich mentioned. “It’s absolutely incredible that the Parkland movement was able to happen. It’s almost unbelievable that it happened.”

Both Mosovich and Tarr pegged the upward push of social media as a essential issue within the talent of Parkland scholars to prepare in defiance of the expectancy of state of no activity that had preceded them.

While shootings in a long time prior could have served as a vector for isolation, platforms like Twitter and Facebook permit those incidents to unify survivors. Reading the paintings of Mosovich’s colleagues, Tarr expressed hope that her efforts may additionally, sooner or later, have the ability to achieve throughout generational traces.

“I want someone 20 years from now to read my work and writing and think, ‘Wow, that’s a problem I don’t have to deal with anymore,’ to see it and think of the issue of gun violence as something that is obsolete,” she mentioned. “Columbine was unfortunately a catalyst for every gun violence prevention movement. But Parkland was, for us, the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

James LaPorta contributed to this newsletter.