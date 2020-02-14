Harvey Weinstein Was an ‘Abusive Rapist’ Who ‘Stepped on’ Women, Prosecutors Allege at Rape Trial

Harvey Weinstein was once “an abusive rapist” who believed he was once the “master of his universe,” treating prone younger girls who sought his skilled assist like “ants that he could step on without consequences,” prosecutors charged Friday all the way through remaining arguments at his watershed rape trial in Manhattan.

“The universe is run by [Weinstein] so, therefore, they don’t get to complain when they’re stepped on, spit on, demoralized, and then, yes, raped and abused,” Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi declared in Manhattan Supreme Court. “He made sure he can contact the people he was worried about as a little check to make sure one day they wouldn’t walk out of the shadows and call him what he was: an abusive rapist.”

“But he also underestimated them,” she endured, mentioning this example is set “power, manipulation, and abuse.”

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded now not responsible to 5 fees, together with predatory sexual attack and first-degree rape, for the alleged sexual attack of Miriam Haleyi within his SoHo condominium in 2006 and the alleged 2013 rape of Jessica Mann within a New York resort room.

With the help of a PowerPoint, Illuzzi reiterated the crux of the prosecution’s argument: The Pulp Fiction manufacturer used his energy and status within the leisure business to prey on girls for over 3 a long time, promising to kickstart their careers in change for intercourse acts.

“Women who have never met each other and yet share facts that are so detailed,” Illuzzi stated. “This is the way you are experiencing what these women experienced right along with them. This experience, which is so palpable, was shared by these women decades, decades apart.”

During his four-week trial, part a dozen girls gave graphic testimony in opposition to Weinstein, maximum of them claiming the Oscar-winner lured them into remoted puts with the promise of profession alternatives earlier than sexually assaulting them.

The girls admitted they by no means instructed the government in regards to the abuse out of embarrassment and worry that Weinstein would damage their probabilities of making it in Hollywood.

“When you consider why they didn’t tell, why they had further contact with him, why they continued to speak nicely to him, remember that none of these women… knew about each other,” Illuzzi stated.

“That’s the hallmark of a predator. Isolate. Isolate them and they’re going to feel like they’re the only one,” she added. “You’re the only one, and he’s a giant, not only in his own industry but somebody who gets the presidents on the phone and is talking to A-list people you will never meet in your entire life.”

Defense lawyer Donna Rotunno argued Thursday that Weinstein best had consensual sexual relationships with the ladies who testified in opposition to him.

“In their universe, women are not responsible for what parties they attend, the men they flirt with, the choices they make to further their own careers, the hotel room invitations, the place tickets they accept, they jobs they ask for help to obtain,” Rotunno stated. “In this script, the powerful man is the villain, and he is so unattractive and large that no woman would want to sleep with him voluntarily.”

Leaving the court on Thursday, The King’s Speech manufacturer proudly instructed newshounds he “loved” Rotunno’s just about five-hour remaining argument, calling it “the Queen’s speech.” But because the prosecution categorised the film multi-millionaire a rapist who emotionally and mentally manipulated his accusers he seen “disposables,” Weinstein appeared down at the protection desk and performed with the sleeves of his army swimsuit.

“He wants to get them into a situation where they feel stupid and belittle them,” Illuzzi stated. “Belittled and stupid people do not complain, they don’t stick up for themselves, and they sure as hell don’t complain about their shame in a public place.”

Picking aside the protection’s argument, Illuzzi stressed out that Haleyi—a 42-year-old former Project Runway manufacturing assistant who alleged that Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her at his SoHo house in 2006—was once manipulated into keeping up a courting with Weinstein out of worry for her profession.

The prosecution may even shield Mann, 34, who all the way through her emotional three-day testimony stated that Weinstein assaulted her more than one instances all the way through their twisted courting—together with raping her in a DoubleTree Hotel room in March 2013 and attacking her once more months later at a Beverly Hills resort.

The former aspiring actress admitted she maintained a courting with Weinstein to “protect” herself and her budding appearing profession and had consensual sexual encounters with the film multi-millionaire a number of instances, together with a failed threesome.

Weinstein’s protection legal professionals insisted Mann was once now not a sufferer however a manipulative opportunist, pointing to the numerous pleasant emails she despatched the Shakespeare in Love manufacturer over time.

In addition to Mann and Haleyi, jurors have additionally heard from 4 corroborating witnesses whose allegations fall outdoor the statute of obstacles: Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who stated Weinstein violently raped her in her condominium in 1993 or 1994; Dawn Dunning, who stated Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2004; Tarale Wulff, who was once allegedly assaulted by means of the manufacturer a yr later; and Lauren Young, who stated she was once assaulted in Weinstein’s Beverly Hills resort room days earlier than the 2013 Oscars.

After the protection slammed Sciorra, mentioning her extremely publicized testimony jump-started her stalling profession because the “darling of the movement of the moment,” Illuzzi requested jurors whether or not they in point of fact believed that the actress exposing her hectic enjoy would make her extra “marketable.”

“Is anybody going to want that image connected to whatever movie they put Annabella in? This is a career move for Annabella Sciorra? Really?” the prosecutor scoffed.