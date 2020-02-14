Goldman Sachs’ treasurer could—finally—shake up the male-dominated bank





Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Hope Hicks returns to the White House, Fed nominee Judy Shelton is grilled by means of senators, and we ponder whether Goldman Sachs is working towards what it preaches. The Broadsheet is off on Monday for Presidents Day—we’ll see you right here on Tuesday. Happy Valentine’s Day and feature a gorgeous weekend.

– A golden alternative. Goldman Sachs has gotten numerous consideration in recent times—together with from The Broadsheet—for its new initiative to require the firms it takes public to have a minimum of one director who’s feminine and/or an individual of colour. CEO David Solomon stated remaining month that the mandate used to be geared toward “accelerating” a pattern towards extra numerous forums this is growing too slowly by itself. Yet a brand new Bloomberg tale highlights that Goldman’s efforts to diversify itself also are transferring at a glacial tempo.

The article profiles Goldman world treasurer Beth Hammack, who’s tasked with transforming how Goldman budget itself and who’s noticed as a candidate for upper place of business at the bank.

Her additional ascent—she’s thought to be a possible CFO or buying and selling department head—would shake up the higher echelon of the 151-year-old company, which has been just about all male. Bloomberg stories:

Even in an business the place males dominate each and every main company, the dearth of ladies atop Goldman is stark. None has ever served as its chair, leader govt officer, president, leader running officer or CFO. Not a unmarried department boasts a feminine chief. Only two ladies had been so-called named govt officials—however none since 2005.

Hammack featured in my tale remaining yr about the dearth of feminine CEOs at main U.S. banks. She informed me that Goldman has a “long history of women pulling up other women,” however the fact of the company’s make-up method she’s needed to have males—like Solomon and CFO Stephen Scherr—“looking out” for her.

The Bloomberg tale describes Hammack as humble and sensible—she as soon as defined liquidity protection ratios in Haiku; it paints a much less rosy image of her employer.

One level particularly jumped out at me; that Hammack’s promotion to treasurer in 2018 used to be debatable as a result of best Goldman executives couldn’t agree whether or not its buying and selling unit may phase with considered one of its few senior ladies. That speaks to the pigeon-holing that we all know some ladies face and to the perils of tokenization; if variety is measured simplest in headcount—fairly than being noticed thru a bigger cultural lens—even a deserved promotion may also be thought to be a loss.

