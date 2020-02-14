John Kelly’s half-assed, just-the-tip critique of Donald Trump Thursday used to be too little, too overdue, and too lame from the retired Marine Corps basic grew to become Everything Trump Touches Dies poster boy.

At absolute best, the previous White House Chief of Staff displayed a l’esprit de l’escalier that is inadequate for the gravity of the instant. At worst, he gave the impression of yet another ex-Trump chickenshit in a barnyard stuffed with them.

How Trump attracts in those women and men of cast army and industry careers and spits them out as ethical eunuchs is a thriller. Their silence and their denial makes me query whether or not they ever took severely the army ideas they swore to uphold. Sure, Kelly’s overdue, limping arrival at the facet of fact is a small reduction, however the most obvious query is, “Where the fuck have you been, John?”