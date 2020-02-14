Everything You Need to Know About John Cusack’s ‘High Fidelity’ Series on Hulu

In 2000, audience had been presented to Rob, a document retailer proprietor portrayed via John Cusack within the adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel, High Fidelity. An authorized song nerd with a somewhat obsessive dependancy of creating best 5 playlists, Rob used to be similarly illuminating and unbearable, candid and elusive, captivating however disastrous with romance.

Now 20 years later, Rob is getting an replace. The loved book-turned-movie will unlock on Hulu as a chain that perspectives its predecessors thru a refreshingly trendy lens.

Rob will nonetheless be the landlord of a bit of document store and deal with an authoritative voice on all issues song, and, after all, all issues of romance will nonetheless be a supply of struggle for the nature. However, High Fidelity the collection Rob is now Robin—a biracial, bisexual girl, starred via Zoë Kravitz. And as an alternative of a Chicago location, Rob and her retailer now are living in Brooklyn.

Zoë Kravitz seems in Hulu’s new authentic collection, “High Fidelity.” Season 1 of the display releases on the streaming community on February 14.

Phillip Caruso

David H. Holmes and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will play Rob’s friends and document retailer workers Simon and Cherise, respectively. Meanwhile, Kingsley Ben-Adir will superstar as Russell, the ex-boyfriend Rob continues to be suffering to recover from, whilst Jake Lacy serves as Clyde, her newest sophisticated love hobby.

Although Kravitz had the ebook and the film to lend a hand tell her personality, the singer and actor instructed Billboard she did not have to glance too a ways past herself to faucet into the position.

“Yeah, I think she is very close to me,” Kravitz mentioned in an interview with the newsletter launched Thursday. “A lot of my friends who’ve seen the show say it’s the first time they’ve actually seen me in a character. I’d like to think that Rob, in terms of where she is emotionally, is maybe me five years ago. Not that I don’t get lost and confused sometimes or that I won’t be lost and confused again in a new and different way.”

While song nonetheless serves because the ethos of High Fidelity, Kravitz promised the collection would take audience down a fascinating trail of self-discovery. “The show is about being human,” she mentioned.

“It’s about love and relationships and heartbreak and self-discovery and self-sabotage. That was the most important thing—the show has to have heart and it has to be human. That’s all I cared about at the end of the day,” Kravitz added.

All 10 episodes of High Fidelity will unlock on Hulu on Friday.