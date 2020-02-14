Drunk Florida Woman ‘Punched Out’ Glass Window, Attacked Boyfriend After He Refused Her Sexual Advances, Police Say

A drunken Florida girl went on a livid rampage after her boyfriend rejected her sexual advances, allegedly punching out a window ahead of violently attacking him, in step with a police affidavit.

Rebecca Lynn Duarte used to be arrested for home battery past due Sunday evening in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The 23-year-old Duarte had allegedly exploded in rage after her boyfriend refused her call for of intercourse after the couple returned house from a go back and forth to a bowling alley.

“The victim said that once they arrived home, Duarte wanted to have sexual intercourse with the victim,” wrote an unnamed officer within the arrest affidavit. “The victim refused at which point a verbal argument began. The victim then said that he went outside of the residence to avoid Duarte, and she followed.”

Once out of doors, Duarte’s hostility reached a fever pitch as she allegedly “punched out” the glass home windows on the entrance of the house. She then moved to unharness her anger on her boyfriend.

“Duarte approached the victim and started to punch the victim,” the affidavit says. “He said he pushed Duarte off him in self-defense.”

The boyfriend walked to a neighbor’s space in a while after the alleged assault. The officer famous the scent of alcohol at the guy’s breath.

Duarte additionally left the place of dwelling after the incident for an unspecified 2nd location, the place the drunk girl used to be faced by way of the officer. She used to be discovered to have “multiple superficial cuts” to her palms and ft.

“I asked Duarte what happened, at which point she was unable to provide a statement. Duarte was highly intoxicated, she could not walk without assistance,” defined the officer. “I could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from her persons. Duarte was unable to provide a consistent story of events of what happened. Duarte kept saying ‘I want to call my mom.'”

“Duarte’s injuries to her hand are consistent with punching the glass windows,” the officer added. “I found Duarte to be the primary aggressor. Duarte was placed into custody and transported to the St. Lucie County Jail.”

Duarte used to be arrested regardless of the boyfriend telling police that he didn’t wish to get her “in trouble,” refusing to press fees or cooperate by way of signing forms or permitting officials to take footage of his accidents.

Similar incidents have led to larger violence. A distinct Florida girl allegedly punched, headbutted after which stabbed her boyfriend in July 2019 after he mentioned that he used to be “too tired” to have intercourse.

The Port St. Lucie Sheriff’s Department have been contacted by way of Newsweek however didn’t have any additional info at the case.

Duarte is ready to be arraigned on misdemeanor fees on February 20.