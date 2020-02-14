Dennis Prager Thinks It’s ‘Idiotic That You Cannot Say the N-Word,’ Blames the ‘Disgusting’ Left

Conservative radio host and founding father of PragerU, Dennis Prager mentioned that the left had made it “impossible” to mention the n-word, even to decry its utilization, on his radio display Thursday.

In reaction to a telephone name to The Dennis Prager Show about racial hate and anti-Semitism in America, Prager addressed a query about why he selected to mention “the n-word” earlier than the use of a slur for Jewish other people in a prior section about the personal racism and anti-Semitism of former presidents Harry Truman and Richard Nixon.

“But you mentioned that President Truman used to use the n-word all the time, and then, two seconds later, you followed it up with the word [a slur for Jewish people],” the caller requested.

“So, why didn’t I say ‘k-word’? Because the left has made it impossible to say the n-word any longer. That’s disgusting, it’s a farce. It’s the only word that you can’t say in the English language,” Prager mentioned.

“But why is it OK to say the k-word?” the caller requested.

“Because the left doesn’t give a damn about that word. That’s why. The left runs the country in the culture. The Republicans have the Senate and the presidency and that’s very important. But the culture? And the more the left controls the more totalitarian it is. That is not an attack, it’s a statement of fact, like two plus two equals four. It is idiotic that you cannot say the n-word. Idiotic,” Prager spoke back.

“Of course you should never call anybody the n-word, that’s despicable. But to say the word? You cannot even say that the word is despicable. You have to say ‘the n-word.’ That’s the answer,” he added.

Michael Tullberg/Getty

Prager is possibly very best recognized for PragerU, his nonprofit group and YouTube channel which creates quick movies about politics, economics or philosophy as noticed via a conservative lens. Last 12 months, he starred in a movie with comic Adam Carolla known as No Safe Spaces, which checked out loose speech on school campuses and the concept of college secure areas.

Prager has frequently argued that the left is racist and anti-Semitic. In a July look on Fox News, he mentioned he was once sufficiently old at 70 to keep in mind when “liberals were defending real Nazis,” regarding the lawsuit between Skokie, Illinois and the National Socialist Party of America in the 1970s. In 1978’s National Socialist Party of America v. Village of Skokie, which went earlier than the Supreme Court, the closely Jewish the town attempted to forestall Neo-Nazis from retaining a rally of their the town. In the case, the Nazis have been represented via the American Civil Liberties Union on First Amendment grounds.

In an article for Newsweek, Prager mentioned the left had “poisoned mainstream religion,” was once “destroying the unique American commitment to free speech” with its stance towards “hate speech” and had “poisoned race relations.”

“America is the least racist multiracial society in the world. On a daily basis, Americans of every race and ethnicity get along superbly. But the black left and the white left constantly poison young minds with hate-filled diatribes against whites, ‘white privilege,’ ‘systemic racism,’ black dorms, black graduations, lies about the events in Ferguson, Missouri, and the like,” Prager wrote.