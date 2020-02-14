Dem Pro-Israel Group Goes on Air in Nevada Attacking Sanders

A Democratic political team that has run commercials wondering presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ electability—and his well being—is now going after Sanders in Nevada.

The Democratic Majority for Israel PAC has bought tens of 1000’s of bucks in cable and community advert time this week forward of the Feb. 22 presidential nominating caucuses, in step with documentation filed with the Federal Communications Commission. The commercials are scheduled to run for every week beginning on Saturday.

The exact measurement of DMFI’s Nevada acquire used to be no longer straight away transparent; the gang had no longer but filed an impartial expenditure record with the Federal Election Commission as of Friday morning. But FCC filings point out the overall measurement of the purchase is greater than $175,000.

DMFI additionally ran anti-Sanders commercials in the run-up to the Iowa caucuses previous this month. Its thirty-second video spot questions Sanders’ skill to be triumphant in a basic election contest, or even raises issues concerning the Vermont Senator’s well being.

“I do have some concerns about Bernie Sanders’ health, considering he did have a heart attack,” a lady featured in the advert says.

Mark Mellman, a Democratic guide who runs DMFI PAC, stated the gang’s advert in Nevada can be other from the only in ran in Iowa, however didn’t supply additional main points.

The team has won the majority of its investment from a handful of high-dollar donors. Stacy Schusterman, a Tulsa oil and gasoline heiress, gave DMFI PAC just about $1 million in December, in step with FEC information. The team were given every other $495,000 from project capitalist Mark Gary Lauder.

DMFI’s new broadside in opposition to Sanders comes as he tries to squeak forward in the race for Democratic delegates in the birthday party’s 3rd presidential nominating contest. He trails former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg through a couple of delegates in spite of sturdy showings in each Iowa and New Hampshire.

DMFI’s plans for a Nevada offensive in opposition to Sanders have been first reported through Mediaite. FCC filings posted on the company’s web site on Wednesday and Thursday display DMFI has bought advert time on broadcast stations in Las Vegas and Reno, in addition to a number of statewide cable techniques.