‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Takes Mike Bloomberg to Task for Stop and Frisk

Just as Mike Bloomberg is beginning to get traction with African-American citizens, Trevor Noah has grew to become his consideration to the previous New York City mayor and what may finally end up being the largest roadblock in his strive to win over the Democratic number one.

After in short touching at the large Twitter combat that ruled headlines on Thursday, the Daily Show host mentioned that presently Donald Trump’s scoffs are “the least of Mike Bloomberg’s problems” whilst “the real threat to Bloomberg’s campaign is his past.”

Noah was once in fact referring to a sequence of lately unearthed audio and video clips through which Bloomberg defends the debatable police tactic of “stop and frisk,” even going as far as to say that it was once intended to goal minorities.

“Wow, that is not a good look,” the host mentioned in reaction. “While Bloomberg is out there trying to win the black vote in 2020, he’s on tape in 2015 talking about black people like they’re crime piñatas.” Noah predicted the feedback would “definitely hurt” the candidate with black citizens “the same way you would lose white voters if a tape came out of you saying that pets aren’t the same as babies.”

Noah was once not more inspired with Bloomberg’s makes an attempt to reply to the scandal. “It was five years ago,” the candidate mentioned in a up to date press convention. “And, you know, it’s just not the way that I think and it doesn’t reflect what I do every day.”

“Of course it doesn’t reflect what you do every day,” the host spoke back. “You’re not the mayor anymore. Nobody thinks you’re stopping and frisking black people on your personal time. Mostly because you can’t reach their pockets.”

As for his excuse that it was once 5 years in the past, Noah requested, “What difference is that supposed to make for you?” He imagined Bloomberg announcing, “Look, five years ago I was just a 72-year-old man, I didn’t know any better. I’m much older now, which automatically makes you less racist.”

“As much as Bloomberg is trying to reposition himself now that he needs the support of black voters,” he added, “he encouraged his police department to treat black people like they were all criminals.”

Noah concluded by means of noting that regardless of Bloomberg’s efforts at harm keep an eye on, “Reporters won’t let this story go. They keep hassling him at events, questioning him about his motives, just trying to find any little thing that he’s done wrong. It must be so frustrating for him. And to that I say, Mike Bloomberg, welcome to the world of stop and frisk.”

