Condé Nast Backs Vanity Fair Editor Radhika Jones as Rumors of Her Exit Swirl

The energy avid gamers at Condé Nast, the privately owned shiny and virtual mag writer managed by means of the media-centric Newhouse circle of relatives, moved abruptly Thursday evening to shoot down inner hypothesis that Vanity Fair Editor in Chief Radhika Jones is headed for the go out.

“There is absolutely no truth to the rumors,” mentioned a spokesperson for Condé Nast, which—like different print media shops—has suffered declining advert pages and different monetary demanding situations with the upward thrust of the Internet over the last decade, particularly the promoting dominance of Facebook and Google.

Internal chatter of a possible ouster of Jones, amid such struggles, moved across the Condé Nast places of work at a frenzied tempo this week, resources advised The Daily Beast. The corporation was once fast to verify its improve for the Vanity Fair leader, alternatively.

“We are thrilled with what Radhika has accomplished with Vanity Fair—which has resulted in both increased subscriptions and growing digital audiences,” the spokesperson endured in an unique observation to The Daily Beast, ostensibly reflecting the perspectives of Artistic Director Anna Wintour and Condé Nast’s world CEO Roger Lynch, “and are excited for what she has in store for the future of the brand.”

The 46-year-old Jones—a brainy educational (Harvard undergrad, with a doctorate in comparative literature from Columbia University)—took over the storied per thirty days in December 2017, with the improve of Wintour and The New Yorker’s longtime Editor in Chief David Remnick, however in in a different way unenviable instances.

Barely identified outdoor her circle of skilled colleagues, she discovered herself braving a company tradition that flourishes on mean-spirited tongue-wagging—such as the in style if misguided gossip that had Jones leaving her perch at VF in a while after the mag’s Academy Awards birthday celebration in Los Angeles this previous Sunday.

Immediately after her discuss with to the mag’s places of work in November 2017, a month sooner than she officially occupied her new perch in Freedom Tower, staffers infamously sniped to WWD about Jones’ “most offensive… choice of hosiery… not in a neutral black or gray as is common the halls of Vogue—but rather a pair covered with illustrated cartoon foxes.”

The article provoked basic eye-rolling about Condé Nast’s alleged penchant for conceitedness, elitism, and judgmental triviality. It additionally “touched a nerve online as the latest example of the constant scrutiny successful women face for how they look,” wrote Vox columnist Jen Kirby.

With a journalistic pedigree that integrated Paris Review, Artforum, the Moscow Times, Time mag and The New York Times’ e book protection—however no revel in working her personal identify—Jones arrived amid painful layoffs, company-wide losses and critical belt-tightening that seldom if ever plagued her celebrity-editor predecessor, Graydon Carter, who had reigned over Vanity Fair for a quarter-century.

Dismissing a dozen Carter-era loyalists to rent her personal editors and writers—however with an austerely stringent funds—Jones promptly undertook to make the mag’s focal point more youthful, much less glitzy, and extra culturally and ethnically numerous.

She introduced the brand new sensibility together with her first giant tale—its topic showing at the duvet dressed in a simple white T-shirt and dreadlocks—a profile of 33-year-old black lesbian screenwriter/manufacturer/actress Lena Waithe.

Since that April 2018 factor, Jones has produced {a magazine} that traditionalists, outside and inside Condé Nast, have criticized as once in a while extra woke than superb, and hardly ever respectful of a emblem that—all through the Carter years—purposefully appealed to readers within the center of the rustic as neatly as at the supposedly fashionable, refined coasts.

Faced with declining print stream, like many different magazines, Jones has additionally been grappling with a vital falloff in style promoting—as soon as a competent supply of earnings for Vanity Fair and different glossies within the Condé Nast lineup.

While a number of observers characteristic the decline to style advertisers’ lively dislike of Jones’ less-glamorous product, a Condé Nast insider mentioned Vanity Fair has been sufferer of a company-wide restructuring by which advert gross sales groups don’t paintings for particular titles, however as a substitute apply the Facebook and Google fashion of promoting advertisements according to classes such style, way of life, automobile, and others.

It’s a fashion that has a tendency to bargain the ability of Condé Nast’s once-alluring mag manufacturers—one of many problems that Jones will have to cope with at Vanity Fair if she hopes to stay and be successful.

—Maxwell Tani contributed reporting.